The actor Sydney Sweeney was “nervous” to work with: “She’s so hot!”









With her versatility and undeniable screen presence, Sydney Sweeney has swiftly risen to become one of Hollywood’s most promising young talents. The American actor has won over audiences with her roles in critically acclaimed television series like Euphoria and The Handmaid’s Tale, making her a household name and ensuring her place in the cinematic world.

Throughout her evolving career, Sweeney has had the opportunity to work with a myriad of seasoned actors and esteemed directors, adding significant weight to her ever-expanding portfolio. She’s shared the screen with the likes of Zendaya and Jennifer Coolidge and even taken direction from Quentin Tarantino. Such collaborations would undoubtedly be a daunting experience for any emerging talent, but like a seasoned pro, Sweeney has handled these opportunities gracefully and professionally.

Yet, amidst all these industry collaborations and interactions, there was one particular actor Sydney was genuinely “nervous” to work alongside. Given the sheer calibre of talent she’s collaborated with, it’s hard to imagine who it took to rattle Sweeney’s nerves. The answer? Dakota Johnson.

Best known for her role in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, Johnson has proven her mettle as a leading lady and secured her status as one of the most prominent female actors working in the industry today. Beyond the erotic drama series, Johnson has collaborated with Buffy and Cloverfield writer Drew Goddard for his second feature, Bad Times at the El Royale, and led Luca Guadagnino’s art-house horror remake of Suspiria.

The two actors joined forces for Madame Web, an upcoming release from Sony based on the spin-off Spider-Man character, set in the studio’s own attempt at a shared universe: Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. In an interview this year with Variety, Sweeney opened up about her experience working with Johnson on the project. “I was a little nervous,” Sweeney admitted.

“I have to say, I snuck [and watched] Fifty Shades of Grey in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it, and I watched it, and so I’m a huge fan of her. She’s so hot!” Sweeney continued, confessing that she had never previously shared her admiration for Johnson. “But Dakota, you’re hot, and I loved working with you,” she quipped.

While fans won’t be able to see Madame Web until next year, there are a few things we know for sure: Johnson will portray the titular character, a mutant endowed with psychic and clairvoyant abilities who, in the comics, was afflicted with a neurological disease that necessitated constant connection a web-shaped life support system. Sweeney, meanwhile, will be playing Julia Carpenter – a figure that more hard-core comic fans will be excited to recognise as the second Spider-Woman.