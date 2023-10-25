The actor Meryl Streep called an “obnoxious pig”









As the recipient of 21 Academy Award nominations and three Oscar triumphs, Meryl Streep is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors of all time, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Robert De Niro, Marlon Brando and James Stewart. Starring in such classic movies as Sophie’s Choice, Out of Africa, and The Deer Hunter, Streep has made a name for herself as one of the most beloved Hollywood icons.

Rising to prominence in the late 1970s, Streep made a remarkable start to her career, debuting in 1977’s drama Julia with Jane Fonda, sparking a chain of back-to-back successes. Next came Michael Cimino’s Vietnam War drama The Deer Hunter, which earned Streep her first Oscar nomination, and then Woody Allen got the star onboard for his iconic romance Manhattan.

Her first Oscar win came just two years after her feature film debut, claiming an Academy Award for her performance in Kramer vs. Kramer, the ‘Best Picture’ romance flick that told the story of two parents locked in a toxic custody battle. As well as claiming an award of her own, Streep’s co-star Dustin Hoffman also earned an Oscar for his efforts in spite of their troublesome on-set relationship.

The feud between the pair first started when Streep asked for a late amendment to the script to the writer Robert Benton in order to make the film more progressive. The change didn’t please Hoffman too much, however, who had already been preparing for the scene. Frustrated at Streep, Hoffman shouted: “Meryl, why don’t you stop carrying the flag for feminism and just act the scene”.

A famous method actor, Hoffman used his technique of performance as an excuse for his bad behaviour. Such included a scene when Hoffman physically assaulted Streep all in the name of art, with the actor telling The New York Times, “This was my first film, and it was my first take in my first film, and he just slapped me. And you see it in the film. It was overstepping”.

In line with this, Hoffman would channel the rage of his character by shouting the name of John Cazale, Streep’s recently deceased fiancé, at his co-star.

Speaking about her first meeting with Hoffman before the filming of the movie had even begun, Streep told Time magazine, “He came up to me and said, ‘I’m Dustin—burp—Hoffman,’ and he put his hand on my breast… What an obnoxious pig, I thought”.

Take a look at a clip of Streep from Kramer vs. Kramer below.