The actor Julia Roberts criticised as “disgusting”









Hollywood enjoyed a pretty major shift in the late 20th century as the industry transitioned from the studio system to a landscape where movie stars ruled the roost. As the industry moved ever closer to the new millennium, such became ever more true, with bonafide movie stars emerging, such as Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Julia Roberts, who could sell a film with the mention of their name alone.

Although Roberts was operating in the industry towards the tail-end of the 1980s, she wouldn’t find true success until the dawn of the 1990s, opening her career on the silver screen in quite some style with the release of Pretty Woman in 1990. Earning herself an Oscar nomination for ‘Best Leading Actress’ thanks to her charming role alongside Richard Gere, Roberts quickly became a household name.

Three high-profile collaborations quickly followed for Roberts as Hollywood tried to profit off the back of her success. First came Joel Schumacher, the same mind behind the 1987 vampire flick The Lost Boys, working with the young actor for Flatliners in 1990 before Steven Spielberg cast her in his Peter Pan follow-up, Hook, alongside Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman. Once Roberts had worked with Robert Altman for 1992’s The Player, it was fair to say that she had become a sensation.

It was shortly after this burst of success at the start of the ‘90s that Roberts was forced to endure one of her least enjoyable collaborations, working with Nick Nolte on the 1994 movie I Love Trouble.

Starring as an ambitious reporter working for the rival newspaper of Peter Brackett, played by Nick Nolte, the film tells the story of two competitive workaholics who are forced to join forces. Eventually, the pair draw closer as they are brought into a national scandal, though their initial fraught relationship wasn’t all that fake, with Roberts and Nolte taking an almost immediate dislike to one another on set.

Roberts wasn’t in the business of keeping her frustrations to herself either, telling The New York Times in 1993, “From the moment I met him, we sort of gave each other a hard time, and naturally, we get on each other’s nerves”.

Continuing, she added: “[While he can be] completely charming and very nice, he’s also completely disgusting. He’s going to hate me for saying this, but he seems to go out of his way to repel people. He’s a kick”.

Nolte wasn’t too keen on Roberts either, though did later admit to Insider: “I mean, it was absurd what we went through. It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers. Julia got married at the beginning of that film and it was one of those things where I just approached it all wrong”.

Take a look at the trailer for the pretty forgettable 1994 movie below.