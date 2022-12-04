The actor Brad Pitt called “one of the best I’ve ever seen”









For an actor to receive praise from Brad Pitt, it must feel as though a genuine breakthrough into the notoriously difficult world of Hollywood has been achieved. Not only is it confidence-boosting, but it’s also life-affirming. To gain praise from a contemporary is a heavy indication that an actor is on the right path, and if they carry on that course, they might end up being as glorified as their older counterparts.

Although Brad Pitt has been one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood for the best part of 30 years, this hasn’t stopped him from being – or at least seeming like – one of the more approachable members of the Hollywood elite. He consistently espouses a calm and interested demeanour that puts many of the primadonnas of the acting world to shame. Added to this, he’s praised the other actors he’s worked with on almost every successful film he’s worked on.

In 2014, Pitt caused a shock when he showered glory on his controversial Fury co-star, Shia LaBeouf. Of course, the acting talents of the former Even Stevens star have never been doubted, with him delivering brilliance in films such as Lawless and Nymphomaniac. However, his problematic off-screen behaviour has threatened to derail his career, particularly in light of the recent allegations of “relentless abuse” that ex-partner FKA Twigs made against him.

It is important to note that at the time Pitt praised LaBeouf, who played one of his tank crew in Fury, he was not viewed in the same way as he is now. After all, it was only in January of that year that LeBeouf started what is now regarded as his downward spiral, with him announcing that he was to retire from “public life”.

Then, in February, one of the most bizarre moments in his career followed when he wore a paper bag over his head to the Nymphomaniac premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, on which he had written: “I am not famous anymore.”

In the face of what appeared to be his co-star’s intense breakdown in September 2014 – a month before Fury‘s release – Pitt was on hand to remind everyone of why LaBeouf was a celebrity: his acting talent. He was so complimentary that he even ranked the former Disney star alongside the best he’s “ever seen”.

“Oh, I love this boy. He’s one of the best actors I’ve ever seen. He’s full-on commitment, man,” Pitt said of his co-star to GQ. “He’s living it like no one else, let me tell you. I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of great actors. He’s one of the best I’ve seen.”

Interestingly, the interviewer noted that one of their co-stars, Scott Eastwood, was “not so enamoured”. Eastwood, the son of Clint, had a minor role in the film and labelled LaBeouf as a “complete pain in the ass”. His disdain for LaBeouf was so extensive that it was revealed that the pair even nearly came to blows.

“I was in the middle of a scene with Brad Pitt, and I was chewing tobacco,” claimed Eastwood. “He didn’t like what I was doing, so he said I couldn’t be spitting tobacco on his tank, and he told me to clean it up. I pretty much told him to f*** off, and Brad had to break it up.”

