The acid trip that almost destroyed The Doors’ debut album









Even by the standards of the 1960s, The Doors were a musical freak of nature. Though Jim Morrison might not have known how to play a single chord on any instrument, his ability to pluck some of the strangest melodies out of thin air made for musical ecstasy when paired with Ray Manzarek’s keyboards and Robbie Krieger’s fingerstyle guitars. Although their debut album set the psychedelic scene on fire, it wasn’t exactly easy getting there.

For the first few months of working on songs, the band could barely find a producer that was willing to work with them. After shopping through different record labels, the band eventually signed with Elektra Records and started work on a collection of songs that they had taken to playing live at venues like Whiskey A-Go-Go.

Only recording for a few weeks before heading back on the road, most of the band’s downtime involved playing gigs, honing their craft, and getting as high as possible on different psychedelic drugs. Though Morrison was known to leave a lot of his antics outside the studio, one night out sent him back to the studio in his mind-altering state.

Reflecting on a whirlwind period, Manzarek recalled during an interview with Classic Albums: “He thought there was a fire at the studio. He climbed over the fence, gets into the studio and the red work light is on. Since he’s hallucinating on LSD, he goes ‘I KNEW IT’, grabs a fire extinguisher and hoses the entire recording studio down”.

After realising what he had done, Morrison ran out of the studio and managed to get back in the car with his girlfriend Pam without being spotted by security. Though none of the master tapes were affected by Morrison’s little adventure, most of the band’s equipment was hosed down, with a thick coat of foam all over the instruments.

By the time the rest of the band got to the studio, the owner was calling producer Paul Rothchild to get to the bottom of what happened. While the band thought they were in the clear, Manzarek recalls the one thing that gave them away: “The next morning, the owner of the studio calls our manager Jack Holzmann and says ‘The studio’s been hosed down. It can be cleaned up it’s not a big deal, but we found Morrison’s shoe stuck between the chain-link fence”.

For anyone familiar with The Doors, though, this was probably an average weekend for Morrison. Both on and off the stage, Morrison was known to test the limits of what was commonly accepted, leading to him being arrested in New Haven when he questioned the authority of the security that was supposed to protect him that night.

Although The Doors’ debut showed fans the darker side of Flower Power, it did come at a price, with Morrison passing away as the ‘70s were dawning due to heart failure brought on by years of heavy drinking. Their debut might have been the start of something new in rock and roll, but Morrison’s episode at the studio was the preview for a career that was anything but expected.