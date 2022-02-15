The 2022 Oscars will feature a user-voted category









As viewership for the annual Academy Awards has seen a steady decrease over the past few years, the panicked Hollywood elite has long been considering ways to get audiences interested in the ceremony once more. Proposing a ‘Best Popular Film’ category in 2018 that would recognise the most-watched films of the year, this idea was quickly shot down, though it seems like they’re aiming for a similar goal once more, introducing a Twitter-led poll that decides an ‘audience award’.

Collaborating with Twitter for the brand new award, starting from Monday, users of the social media platform can vote for their favourite film of the year by using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweepstakes alongside their favourite film. Being able to vote up to 20 times a day, fans are allowed to vote for any film that came out in 2021 even if it has not been nominated in any categories.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony,” the Academy’s vice president of digital marketing Meryl Johnson remarked in a statement. Continuing, she adds: “The Oscars are an opportunity to bring people around the world together through their shared movie love, and through these activations social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real-time”.

This is not the only new category added to the list either, with audiences being able to vote for their favourite scene of the year using the hashtag #OscarsCheerMoment, with the winning moment being shown at the ceremony. It’s a savvy move from the Academy, with audiences feeling alienated from the award show that has always suffered from not recognising mainstream filmmaking.