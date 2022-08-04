The 1975 share the upbeat 'Happiness' and announce North American tour









The 1975 - 'Happiness' 3

English rockers The 1975 have returned with the latest offering from their new album, entitled ‘Happiness’. An upbeat, funk-infused number that harks back to the 1980s-inspired rhythms and textures of their early work, long-time fans of the band will be happy with their latest release as it casts off the overt pastiche cuts from their last record and harks back to what they do best – heady pop songs complete with soulful yet anthemic choruses.

Because ‘Happiness’ is so very The 1975, there will, of course, be detractors from the track, but in terms of its standing in their ever-expanding and kaleidoscopic back catalogue, it ranks amongst some of the best. Expect to hear the song blaring out on the radio for the foreseeable.

The song is the latest cut from their upcoming fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, which is scheduled for release on October 14th via longtime home Dirty Hit. It follows on from the highly experimental piece ‘Part Of The Band’ that saw the band explore an artistic path they’ve long teased.

Speaking of ‘Happiness’, frontman Matt Healy told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “‘Happiness’ is like… there’s literally loads of us in the room on that track,” he said, adding: “[It] really doesn’t really have much structure. It came through like jamming, and we haven’t done that in like years. So we just wanted this record to be really like a captured moment and not be too constructed and even produced that much.”

He explained: “We did it in like a day or so, and it’s us having fun. And I think that there’s this real desire in art to see something remarkable with as little technology as possible. Do you know what I mean?”

It has also been confirmed The 1975 are embarking on a lengthy North American tour, ‘At Their Very Best’ in November. The run’s highlight is to be a headlining show at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets go on sale next Friday, August 12th.

The 1975 North American tour dates:

November

03 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

13 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

15 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

16 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

20 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival

23 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

26 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

December

01 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

02 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

08 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

10 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

16 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

17 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

