The 1975 share the upbeat 'Happiness' and announce North American tour

English rockers The 1975 have returned with the latest offering from their new album, entitled ‘Happiness’. An upbeat, funk-infused number that harks back to the 1980s-inspired rhythms and textures of their early work, long-time fans of the band will be happy with their latest release as it casts off the overt pastiche cuts from their last record and harks back to what they do best – heady pop songs complete with soulful yet anthemic choruses.
Because ‘Happiness’ is so very The 1975, there will, of course, be detractors from the track, but in terms of its standing in their ever-expanding and kaleidoscopic back catalogue, it ranks amongst some of the best. Expect to hear the song blaring out on the radio for the foreseeable.
The song is the latest cut from their upcoming fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, which is scheduled for release on October 14th via longtime home Dirty Hit. It follows on from the highly experimental piece ‘Part Of The Band’ that saw the band explore an artistic path they’ve long teased.
Speaking of ‘Happiness’, frontman Matt Healy told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “‘Happiness’ is like… there’s literally loads of us in the room on that track,” he said, adding: “[It] really doesn’t really have much structure. It came through like jamming, and we haven’t done that in like years. So we just wanted this record to be really like a captured moment and not be too constructed and even produced that much.”
He explained: “We did it in like a day or so, and it’s us having fun. And I think that there’s this real desire in art to see something remarkable with as little technology as possible. Do you know what I mean?”
It has also been confirmed The 1975 are embarking on a lengthy North American tour, ‘At Their Very Best’ in November. The run’s highlight is to be a headlining show at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets go on sale next Friday, August 12th.
The 1975 North American tour dates:
November
- 03 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- 09 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- 12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- 13 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
- 15 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
- 16 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
- 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- 20 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival
- 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- 25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels
- 26 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- 29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
December
- 01 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- 02 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
- 08 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
- 10 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom
- 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- 16 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
- 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.