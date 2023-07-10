The 1975 will replace Lewis Capaldi at Reading and Leeds 2023









As Lewis Capaldi continues to grapple with his tragic case of tourettes, he has decided to pull out of his performances scheduled for Reading and Leeds Festival 2023. The news came following a fragmented performance at Glastonbury, salvaged by the support of Capaldi’s loving fans, who sang along with him to complete songs. It has now been announced that The 1975 will take Capaldi’s place at Reading and Leeds.

The announcement arrived on Sunday, July 9th, when Matty Healy, frontman of The 1975, addressed the audience at TRNSMT festival. The singer revealed that as well as replacing Capaldi on the bill, The 1975 would perform their 2013 eponymous debut album in its entirety to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

“So, on Saturday at Reading and Sunday at Leeds, in celebration of ten years of our debut album, The 1975 will be playing that album in full in support of our good friend Lewis Capaldi. If you’ve got tickets, good for you. If you haven’t, go and get them. We’ll see you there.”

Capaldi has announced that he will step back from live performance for an unspecified period while he rests and attempts to recover mentally and physically. It is hoped that with some time to settle his nerves and recuperate, he will be able to return to the stage soon.

Following Capaldi’s Glastonbury performance, organisers for Reading and Leeds announced that they were seeking a replacement for the headline slot. “We’re gutted that Lewis Capaldi won’t be performing at R&L this year, but health comes first, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” a social media post read. “We’re working hard to book a replacement, stay tuned.”

The 1975 are to be joined at Reading and Leeds festival by fellow headliners, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons. Other acts on the line-up include Wet Leg, Slowthai, Bicep, Becky Hill, Steve Lacy, Central Cee, MUNA, The Snuts, Tion Wayne and more.

Watch Matty Healy’s announcement at TRNSMT festival below.

See more Matty says The 1975 will be covering Lewis Capaldi’s slot for @OfficialRandL to mark 10 years of Self Titled #The1975 #The1975ontour



pic.twitter.com/DnywagEXKF — The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) July 9, 2023