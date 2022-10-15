The 1975's Matty Healy thinks Metallica are "the worst band of all time"









The 1975’s Matty Healy is not one to shy away from giving his opinion; perhaps unsurprisingly, there are many topics the singer disdains in this world. It only takes a short look at his Twitter feed to find out what’s riled him up recently, topics that range from Andrew Tate to Australian radio stations. However, there’s no band he hates more than Metallica.

Although The 1975 primarily exists within the realm of pop and indie, Healy grew up listening to heavy music. The band attempted to experiment with this side of their personality on ‘People’ from Notes On A Conditional Form, which the frontman explained was influenced by bands such as Converge, Minor Threat and Gorilla Biscuits — the type of heavy acts he abides by.

The politically-driven effort might be as loud on the decibels register as a track by Metallica, but that’s where the comparisons between the two acts end. The bands that Healy adores from the punk world are aggressive because of anger, using music to voice their frustrations. It is a stark contrast to the famously apolitical Metallica.

During a conversation with Pitchfork, Healy voiced his opinions on the rock juggernauts, which was shortly after Metallica found a younger fanbase thanks to Stranger Things featuring ‘Master Of Puppets’ on the hit show. Similarly to Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’, the song re-emerged in the charts thanks to the programme, but Healy’s opinion on the two veteran acts differs.

A passage from the article reads: “Based on a rough tally, he drops variations of the word ‘fuck’ about 200 times total in a single afternoon, usually to turn the volume up on something he adores or abhors, as in ‘fuck yeah’ he’s a Kate Bush fan, or, conversely, ‘I fucking hate Metallica. My worst band of all time’.”

Although Healy gave no elaboration, it’s unsurprising that Metallica isn’t to his taste. In 2018, he revealed a disdain for rock music and explained: “I don’t listen to rock bands… It’s been around for too long. It’s been done in so many good ways. The way that I write music is that I listen to a song I love and I copy it, and songs that I love are not songs by rock bands unless they’re old classics.”

It’s not just the rock scene Healy hates though, and he feels similarly towards the indie movement which spawned The 1975. Speaking to The Times, he once said: “Well, that whole ‘I don’t give a shit’ thing has never really gone far with me. It’s why indie is my most hated [music] scene – a scene where you pretend you don’t care in order to not get judged on how bad you are as a musician. But times have moved on.”

Although Healy’s hatred for Metallica is intense and unlikely to die down anytime soon, at least the metal icons aren’t in solitary confinement among the list of things The 1975 frontman despises.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.