The 1975 hint at new music by deleting social media accounts









The 1975 have deleted their social media accounts and wiped their website blank in a hint that new music is imminent.

Yesterday (February 14th), the band’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts were both deactivated, while the group’s website is now just a blank white page.

In the past, The 1975 have deleted all traces of themselves online prior to the release of new music in a dramatic drumroll. Now, as they did before announcing the 2018 album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, 2019’s Notes On A Conditional Form and with their second album I Love It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It, the band have now erased their entire social media presence.

Last month the band were back in the studio working on new material, with frontman Matty Healy sharing monochrome footage of himself playing the acoustic guitar while the equipment is being set up around him. The post was captioned ‘Part 5, day 1’, hinting at a fifth studio album for the group.

The band’s new album has been the subject of fan speculation following their previous album Notes On A Conditional Form released in May 2020. Frontman Matty Healy teased the idea of a new album last August stating that the group were looking to begin “making another classic record”.

Over the weekend, the band’s manager Jamie Osborne tweeted that he wished he could play everyone the new record, “it’s so beautiful”.

The group have been relatively quiet over the last year with the only big appearance being Healy’s surprise support act during Phoebe Bridgers’ show in Los Angeles last October. Healy performed an acoustic set featuring two new songs.

The 1975 also teamed up with the climate change organisation Music Declares Emergency to release a new t-shirt during October.

I wish I could play you guys the new record. It’s so beautiful. : ) x — Jamie Oborne (@jamieoborne) February 13, 2022