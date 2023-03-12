The 1975’s Matt Healy watches porn in new short film ‘A theatrical performance of an intimate moment’









Last night, The 1975 performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and to celebrate the momentous occasion, the band shared a new short film entitled ‘A theatrical performance of an intimate moment’, which sees singer Matt Healy wander around New York City.

The artistic black and white film opens with Healy waking up in his hotel room before getting ready in the bathroom, brushing his teeth and preparing for the day ahead. Throughout the film, Healy takes pictures with fans, always asking them, “You wanna take it? Or want me to take it?”

After many pictures with fans of The 1975, Healy takes a smoke break and works out in the gym, telling himself, “You’re not a little girl; you’re a big strong man!” He also has a phone call with an anonymous person, who advises him on the upcoming SNL appearance, suggesting that the band please the audience by playing a Coldplay song.

Jack Antonoff, a frequent collaborator of the band, shows up at the film’s conclusion to discuss the new film and his own works. He tells Healy, “I feel like yours is more like Bukowski. There’s a little bit more nihilism in yours.” Check out the full film below to see Healy’s artistic portrait of himself.

Healy had recently taken aim at his contemporary singer Yungblud in an Instagram post. Mocking the musician in imitation, he said, “Yeah, alright, guys, I’m so fuckin’ angry. Someone’s blown themselves up in fucking the Ukraine, and, eh, we’re not gonna stand for that because we’re the fucking children — underrated youth fucking generation, and that’s what we stand for. Well, I don’t stand for stuff; I stand against stuff… There’s not a particular thing that I stand for. I just stand against stuff, and it tends to be the most morally obvious stuff… Fuck the patriarchy!”