The 1975’s Matty Healy lashes out at Yungblud in new video









Yungblud and Matty Healy are in the midst of a bitter feud. Following the 1975 frontman’s comments on a close-to-the-bone episode of The Adam Friedland Show, Yungblud prepped for all-out war, calling him a “privileged white dude”. Now, Healy has shared an Instagram video in which he mocks the singer.

During Healy’s recent appearance on the podcast, the frontman began discussing the topic of queerbaiting. “Did you see that Pink’s getting cancelled for looking like a lesbian for her career, and now that’s being regarded as queerbaiting?” he began. “Loads of 18-year-olds are being like, ‘She’s done irreparable damage to the lesbian community.”

Friedland proceeded to ask Healy about fellow British singer Harry Styles, no stranger to accusations of queerbaiting. “He gets a pass,” the musician said, at which point Friedland added: “He basically has the N-word pass from the gay community.”

Healy continued: “I actually don’t think the gays really like it, it’s young girls that think it’s a new thing that are like, ‘Oh my God’. “Gay men don’t have a problem with somebody pretending to be gay,” Friedland asked, bemused. “They just jack off to it.”

The pair then discussed the New York rapper Ice Spice, leading to a debate over her heritage. Many fans have since expressed outrage at Healy and Friedland’s decision to mimic Hawaiian, Inuit and Chinese accents in an attempt to establish the rapper’s background.

Following Healy’s appearance on the Adam Friedland Show, which one fan described as “fucking gross”, Yungblud took to Twitter to write: “Love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who’s blowing up. Welcome to your 30s I guess.”

Healy has now lashed out at Yungblud in a new Instagram video in which he mocks the singer’s Yorkshire accent. “Yeah, alright guys, I’m so fuckin’ angry,” he moans, the word emo scrawled on either cheeck. “Someone’s blown themselves up in fucking the Ukraine and, eh, we’re not gonna stand for that because we’re the fucking children — underrated youth fucking generation and that’s what we stand for. Well, I don’t stand for stuff, I stand against stuff… There’s not a particular thing that I stand for. I just stand against stuff and it tends to be the most morally obvious stuff… Fuckhead! Patriarchy!”

You can listen to Healy’s February appearence on The Adam Friedland Show below.