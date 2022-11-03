Matty Healy and Mike Kinsella discuss American Football, punk and emo









The 1975 have a broad range of influences, despite their previous recorded efforts taking on a sound that is primarily twee, pop and 1980s inspired. Matty Healy has gone on record several times to explain the early influences on the sonic output of The 1975 and gave special reference to the 1990s and early 2000s wave of UK Garage, particularly The Streets’ Original Pirate Material.

Evidently, Healy has a good breadth of knowledge about music, and he even has an ear for the iconic sound of Midwestern emo. A few years back, he sat down with Mike Kinsella of American Football to discuss the impact that both punk and early emo had played in both their lives.

Kinsella noted that back in 1989, when an early formation of American Football took root, he was listening to “The Cure and The Smiths”. He added: “I think I was probably in some sort of metal phase that [my brother] had already grown out of at that point, maybe. So I was probably into Suicidal Tendencies and Metallica and whatever. He was sort of getting more into, like, punk and indie. He sort of found the DC hardcore scene.”

That DC hardcore scene would play a significant role in the formation of what we know today as emo. Suddenly, the punk sound of the 1970s began to take on a more melodic edge, particularly in bands like Fugazi. Kinsella paid his respect to Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty and said, “he seemed so ahead of the beat all the time and, like, kind of funky in a cool, fun way. It wasn’t tough guy rock. For as much sort of yelling as he did and stuff, it was very like; the music wasn’t just ​‘chugga chugga’, yeah. It was very melodic.”

Healy then noted a few other bands that seemed to help evolve the future sound of emo. “I always have this thought that if you look at Rites of Spring and Embrace, stuff they were doing, that melodic quality that started to come through in that scene that was very much the hardcore scene when it became ​‘emo-core’ or whatever word they hated it being called,” he said. “[And] REM, they were a band that, you know, a lot of emo bands kind of, are slightly indebted to.”

The self-titled debut album by American Football still stands the test of time, and Healy himself has a deep admiration for it. He said of the record: “I would’ve heard it in 2004 on Limewire. That’s where I heard it. It is this kind of really, really beautiful moment that stood outside of what was considered emo-rock and stood outside of math-rock.”

Kinsella noted that the American Football project “was born out of boredom.” This, in many ways, sums up the record; it’s a very Midwestern record about a place where not an awful lot happens. Healy added, “It’s nothingness; it’s like a celebration of the mundane.”