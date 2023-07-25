The 10 most iconic live performances by Slash









Slash has enough iconic moments to fill an entire library. As an esteemed member of the legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses, the guitarist has earned a reputation for his wild stage presence and iconic image. Among his multiple accolades and instantly recognisable guitar solos are the wildly popular ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’, ‘November Rain’, and ‘Welcome To The Jungle’.

His work as part of Guns N’ Roses has become quite unique in its ability to appeal to multiple generations, with most having a keen ear for his riffing even if they’re unaware of the artist behind the talent. After leaving Guns N’ Roses in the mid-1990s, Slash pursued various musical projects, including supergroup Velvet Revolver with former Guns N’ Roses members Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum and Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland. He has also released several successful solo albums and collaborated with numerous artists from different genres.

Slash’s guitar style is deeply rooted in blues and rock traditions, and his ability to blend melody, power, and emotion in his playing has made him a revered figure among musicians and fans alike. He has received numerous accolades and awards for his contributions to the world of rock music and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Guns N’ Roses in 2012.

Further to that, Slash has become a prodigy among numerous major players. He’s a much sought-after musician, having performed with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John, Lenny Kravitz, Queen, and many more. Slash’s legacy is that of a guitar virtuoso and rock icon whose influence and timeless guitar work have solidified his place as one of the most celebrated and revered figures in the history of rock music.

With that, let’s dive into ten of his most iconic performances.

The 10 most iconic Slash live performances:

10. Slash & Myles Kennedy Unplugged (2010)

Slash & Myles Kennedy Unplugged is a special acoustic performance featuring Slash and talented vocalist Myles Kennedy. The duo has collaborated on several occasions, and this unplugged performance showcases their musical chemistry and skill in a stripped-down, intimate setting.

The performance features acoustic renditions of tracks from Slash’s extensive discography, including tracks from his solo albums as well as some classic hits from his time with Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver. Myles Kennedy brings a unique touch to proceedings, delivering soulful and emotive performances. Some of the songs they performed included ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’, ‘Civil War’, ‘Starlight’, and ‘Not For Me’.

The format of the Unplugged show lends itself to a more subdued environment, allowing Slash’s iconic guitar work to shine in a more refined and focused manner. The acoustic arrangements brought a fresh perspective to the tunes, showcasing them in a different light and, in some cases, completely changing their entire feel.

9. ‘Dream On’ at The Howard Stern Birthday Bash (2014)

Slash’s performance during ‘Dream On’ at The Howard Stern Show was one of live rock music’s most memorable and powerful moments. The performance took place on SiriusXM’s show on September 21st, 2018, and featured Steven Tyler, Slash, and Train.

‘Dream On’ is originally a song written by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and is known for its emotionally charged lyrics and powerful vocals. Slash delivered a remarkable rendition of the track, showcasing via his skilful guitar playing a captivating level of emotional depth combined with sheer passion and raw energy.

8. MTV Video Music Awards (2002)

In 2002, Guns N’ Roses were in the process of making a comeback with their long-awaited album Chinese Democracy. The band’s original lineup disbanded in the mid-1990s, and Axl Rose was the only remaining member. For years, there were delays and controversies surrounding the album’s release, and many fans eagerly awaited new material.

During the 2002 MTV VMAs, Guns N’ Roses took the stage to perform the title track from the album, marking one of the band’s first live appearances in years and offering a glimpse of the new direction they were taking with their music.

However, the performance received mixed reviews. Some fans were excited to see Guns N’ Roses back in action, while others criticised the performance, citing Axl Rose’s vocal delivery and the absence of the band’s original members. Despite the mixed reactions, Guns N’ Roses’ appearance at the 2002 MTV VMAs marked a significant moment in the band’s journey to reclaim their place in the rock music scene.

7. The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert with Elton John, Queen & Axl Rose (1992)

Slash, Axl Rose, and Elton John’s collaboration on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ took place during the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness held at Wembley Stadium in London on April 20th, 1992.

The concert was organised as a tribute to the late Queen frontman following his passing in November 1991. It featured an impressive lineup of musicians and bands, all coming together to pay homage to Mercury and raise awareness about AIDS.

During the event, Elton John, who was a close friend of Mercury, took the stage to perform one of Queen’s most iconic songs. As he began the track, Slash joined him on stage, bringing a rock edge to the proceedings with his guitar solos, adding a new dimension to the epic number.

His signature style blended seamlessly with Elton John’s powerful vocals and the grandeur of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, creating a memorable and electrifying performance and the perfect homage to the legacy of Mercury.

6. Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration (2001)

Michael Jackson’s performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2001 was one for the books. The two-hour special was in honour of Jackson’s 30th anniversary and featured tributes from the likes of Usher, Whitney Houston, Destiny’s Child, Liza Minnelli, Britney Spears, Slash, and of course – Jackson himself.

During Jackson’s performance of ‘Black or White’, Slash came on stage, making a dramatic entrance rising up onto the stage on a platform. This wasn’t the only time that the two joined forces, as we’ll see later in this list, but it certainly became one of the most iconic instances and one that’s part of the 30th-anniversary special’s wider legacy.

Slash’s appearance contributed to an already out-of-control audience, gaining even louder roars and excitement, and has become one of the most talked about moments of the entire show.

5. The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert with Queen (1992)

Among the many notable performers during Freddie Mercury’s 1992 tribute concert, the surviving members of Queen, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon, took the stage to perform alongside guest artists.

One of the standout moments of the concert was when Queen joined forces with Slash, who was invited to play alongside the band during their performance of the song ‘Tie Your Mother Down’, a classic track from their 1976 album A Day at the Races.

During the performance, Slash added a fiery edge to Queen’s rock sound, bringing a new dimension to the performance. The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert was a massive success, attracting a global audience and raising significant funds for AIDS charities. It became a huge celebration of Mercury’s life, talent, and influence and an opportunity for fans and fellow musicians to come together to honour his memory.

4. Glastonbury (2010)

As the sun set over the festival grounds, Slash’s performance at Glastonbury proved to be a highlight of the event, drawing a giant and appreciative crowd.

Slash performed on the Pyramid Stage, which is the main stage at Glastonbury and is known for hosting some of the biggest names in music. Accompanied by his band, Myles Kennedy on vocals, and the Conspirators, Slash delivered an electrifying set that showcased his exceptional guitar skills and rock prowess. The performance included a mix of his solo material and classic songs from his previous bands, such as Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver.

During the set, Slash treated the audience to some of his most iconic guitar solos, including the famous riff from Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’ and ‘Paradise City’. The crowd responded excitedly and enthusiastically, creating a euphoric atmosphere as they sang along to the familiar tunes.

3. The Super Bowl Halftime Show with The Black Eyed Peas (2011)

The Super Bowl halftime show is known for its high-profile performances, and in 2011, the Black Eyed Peas were chosen as the headlining act. The popular hip-hop group, consisting of will.i.am, apl.de.ap, Taboo, and Fergie were known for their energetic and catchy tracks, making them a suitable choice for such a large-scale event.

During their halftime performance, the Black Eyed Peas delivered a medley of their hit songs, including ‘I Gotta Feeling’, ‘Boom Boom Pow’, and ‘Where Is the Love?’. Their set was filled with elaborate choreography, vibrant visuals, and a lively stage presence, captivating the massive Super Bowl audience.

However, what made the halftime show even more remarkable was the surprise appearance of Slash. As the Black Eyed Peas were performing ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’, the renowned guitarist suddenly graced the stage. Slash joined the group on stage, and his powerful guitar solos added a rock edge to the performance, creating an exciting fusion of rock and hip-hop.

2. ‘Crazy Train’ with Ozzy Osbourne (2014)

Slash and Ozzy Osbourne’s performance of ‘Crazy Train’ at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2014 was a special moment for fans of both rock legends.

During the awards show, Osbourne was honoured with the Global Icon Award, recognising his contributions to the music industry over the years. To celebrate this achievement, Ozzy took the stage to perform ‘Crazy Train’ with a surprise appearance from Slash, who brought his signature style and virtuosity to the hit song.

The combination of Ozzy’s powerful vocals and Slash’s electrifying guitar solos created an electric atmosphere in the arena, and the crowd erupted with excitement.

1. MTV Video Music Awards with Michael Jackson (1995)

One of the most iconic and memorable moments in the award show’s history, Michael Jackson’s performance at the 1995 MTV Music Video Awards was as much a legendary performance as it was a comeback for the singer. In the years prior, Jackson was dealing with numerous troubling allegations and had to put his music career in the back seat.

During the performance, he ran through a medley of ‘Dangerous’, ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’, ‘Scream’, ‘Beat It’, ‘Black or White’, ‘Billie Jean’, ‘Smooth Criminal’, and ‘You Are Not Alone’ – complete with drippings of Janet Jackson’s many hits like her famous line; “Get the point? Good. Let’s dance”.

However, what surprised most people in the audience was Slash’s cameo during ‘Black or White’. Midway through the song, Slash made a dramatic entrance on stage, playing his signature guitar solo. Dressed in his usual rock attire with his trademark top hat, Slash brought a burst of rock energy to the performance and electrified the stage with his guitar skills. At the time, this was also a significant step forward in bridging the gap between different music genres. For Jackson, a collaboration with such a big name was beneficial, too, as gaining backing from such talent as Slash garnered a level of much-needed legitimacy and respect for the pop star.

With Lisa Marie Presley in the front row, the performance was met with thunderous applause and acclaim from the audience and fellow musicians. For many, it signifies the Music Video Awards at its peak, perhaps one of the last performances during its most tumultuous chapter.