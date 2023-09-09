The 10 most expensive TV series ever made









Television: once the refuge of modest productions, the second cousin to the star-studded world of cinema. Yet, today, the budgets of TV series have ballooned to rival (and, in many cases, exceed) those of blockbuster films. This shift is emblematic of television’s second golden age, as quality and investment have combined to create Hollywood-level visuals, intricate storylines, and high-profile casts.

While we had Twin Peaks in the early 1990s, The Sopranos in 1999, and The Wire in the mid-2000s, it wasn’t until the 2010s that TV started to get serious regarding their price tag. The Crown, Peter Morgan’s portrayal of the British monarchy’s evolving role, led the charge with its opulent set designs and exquisite period costumes – costing a whopping $13million per episode. However, it isn’t just historical dramas that are demanding a pretty penny.

The dreamlike adaptation of The Sandman by Neil Gaiman, a tale of myth, magic and metaphysics, demanded $15m for each episode. Similarly, HBO’s Game of Thrones, with its dragons and vast war scenes, unsurprisingly came with a tag of $15m per episode, as did See, Steven Knight’s post-apocalyptic Apple+ show, and Jon Favreua’s Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, further demonstrating just how immense the funding behind Westeros and a galaxy far, far away, truly is.

Then, venturing into the deeper pockets of TV productions, The Pacific took viewers to the frontlines of the Pacific Theatre during World War II, carrying a budget of $20m for each episode. Do you know what else you get for that cost? George R. R. Martin’s continuation of the Westeros legacy, with House of the Dragon also boasting a $20m budget.

Yet, some budgets truly stand out, making us wonder if there’s a limit to this splurge. Marvel, a name synonymous with box-office hits, brought its cinematic flair to the small screen with WandaVision, warranting a sum of $25m an episode. Stranger Things, despite its humble beginnings, witnessed a surge in production costs, with recent episodes costing an estimated $30m.

Still, the crown jewel in this list, and perhaps a testament to the booming era of TV, is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. At a staggering $58m per episode, it’s a figure that would make even Smaug envious. Adapting Tolkien’s rich universe isn’t a task undertaken lightly, and the commitment to bring Middle-Earth to life, with its diverse inhabitants and sprawling landscapes, is reflected in this eye-watering, almost inexcusable sum.

As the lines blur between cinema and television, one thing is clear: audiences are the true winners. They’re being treated to visual feasts and storytelling brilliance every week, right from the comfort of their living rooms. And as costs rise, so do expectations. If current trends are anything to go by, the golden age of TV is here to stay, and it’s glinting brighter than ever.

The 10 most expensive TV series:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (J. D. Payne, Patrick McKay, 2022 – present) – $58m per episode Stranger Things (The Duffer brothers, 2016 – present) – $30m per episode WandaVision (Jacqueline Schaeffer, 2021) – $25m per episode House of the Dragon (George R. R. Martin, Ryan Condal, 2022 – present) – $20m per episode The Pacific (Bruce C. McKenna, 2010) – $20m per episode The Mandalorian (Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, 2019 – present) – $15m per episode See (Steven Knight, 2019-present) – $15m per episode Game of Thrones (David Benioff, D B Weiss, 2011-2019) – $15m per episode The Sandman (Neil Gaiman, 2022) – $15m per episode The Crown (Peter Morgan, 2016 – present) – $13 million per episode