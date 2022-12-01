‘Lord of the Rings’ actor says ‘Rings of Power’ was about making money









Bernard Hill, the actor who played King Theoden in Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Return of the King, is not a fan of Amazon’s recent Rings of Power series. Hill hasn’t been watching the show and believes it is a ridiculous venture with the sole purpose of making some cash.

When Hill was recently asked whether he had seen Rings of Power, he replied, “No, not interested. It’s a money-making venture, and I’m not interested in watching that or being in it. Good luck to them and all that stuff, but it’s not like the real thing.”

It was always improbable that Hill would be invited to perform in Rings of Power as the show takes place a thousand years before Peter Jackson’s original trilogy in which King Theoden makes his appearance. However, the very fact that Hill is not bothered about whether he appears in it or not speaks volumes about his opinion of the polarising show.

In addition, Hill also felt that Peter Jackson’s follow-up to Lord of the Rings, the three The Hobbit films, should have also been left to one side. When asked whether the franchise ought to have been left with The Return of the King, he said, “Completely, yes.”

He added, “I think they were pushing it when they made The Hobbit. The Hobbit’s a tiny book. They did it well – they did it really, really well. They expanded it, [but] I think you can only stretch a piece of elastic so far.”

Hill then concluded in admission, “I think they managed it in The Hobbit because there were some really good things in The Hobbit, without a doubt.” Although, the same could absolutely not be said for Rings of Power, at least not in the eyes of Hill.