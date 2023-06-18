The 10 longest rock songs in history









One of the unspoken rules about mainstream music is to keep things as tight as possible. No one wants to waste the audience’s time, and the phrase “don’t bore us, get to the chorus” has been taken to heart by some of the giants of the music industry. Then again, a selection of the greatest artists of all time, like The Velvet Underground and Pink Floyd, have been able to test the limits of their writing with tracks that have zero regard for the timestamp.

Some earliest instances of the longest songs began in the 1960s. In the era where jam bands ruled the world, more adventurous artists like The Doors pushed the boundaries of what could be done on tracks like ‘The End’, as frontman Jim Morrison recited his poetry over 11 minutes of a droning backing track. On the other side of the US, though, The Velvet Underground were right behind them with ‘Sister Ray’, pushing further into 17 minutes of discordant noise as Lou Reed gave into his primal urges.

While both bands may have been focused on making something bigger than a typical rock song, not every long song has to come with a story. When the dance scene started coming to the forefront, acts like New Order stretched the boundaries on songs like ‘Elegia’, making 17 minutes of being locked into a groove.

Though there wasn’t a set structure behind the New Order tune, the next generation of bands took the same mentality with their songs. While acts like The Stone Roses and Primal Scream had their share of punchy tracks, their lengthy cuts like ‘Fool’s Gold’ and ‘Come Together’ were always about lulling their audience into a bit of a trance, turning their songs into a unique version of sonic hypnosis at their gigs.

Then again, if they have that many minutes to work with, it’s only natural for bands to want to explore. When David Bowie started indulging in his krautrock tendencies on Station to Station, the title track boasted his longest track length at ten minutes, adding in different strange instruments to introduce the menacing persona of ‘The Thin White Duke’.

However, Bowie’s original influences had already gone through this transformation a few years prior, with Kraftwerk stretching their mechanical ‘Autobahn’ out to a full 22 minutes. Since long runtimes have always been a fixture of progressive rock, it was only natural for Pink Floyd to try their hand at it, with ‘Echoes’ filling up the entire second side of their album Meddle at nearly 24 minutes.

Once the CD was invented and musicians were given more wiggle room, even more lengthy pieces came to the forefront, as psych rockers The Orb created the 40-minute epic ‘The Blue Room’. For all of the tried and true pop formulas used repeatedly, it has gotten to the point where bands don’t want to rely on their old bag of tricks, either, with The Flaming Lips eventually making the song ‘7 Skies’ standing at a 24-hour runtime.

Although most of the songs might look daunting when only looking at the runtime, the importance comes from what an artist can do with that amount of time while still keeping their audience entertained. The rules might be to keep things fairly straightforward, but like all musical rules, they are meant to be broken.

10 Longest songs in history:

‘The End’ – The Doors (11:43)

‘Chime’ – Orbital (12:46)

‘Weekender’ – Flowered Up (12:53)

‘Mogwai Fear Satan’ – Mogwai (16:19)

‘Cop Shoot Cop’ – Spiritualized (17:14)

‘Sister Ray’ – The Velvet Underground (17:28)

‘Elegia’ – New Order (17:30)

‘Echoes’ – Pink Floyd (23:35)

‘Autobahn’ – Kraftwerk (22:43)

‘The Blue Room’ – The Orb (39:58)