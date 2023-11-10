The 10 best songs written as love letters to cities

It’s no wonder that there are a whole lot of great songs that were written about cities. For many, their place of birth holds a special significance, and for musicians, this connection with their hometown often sparks moments of poetic inspiration.

The bustling and diverse landscapes of cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and London have served as abundant sources of inspiration for countless artists. The unique experience of urban life, with its fast pace and dynamic energy, has motivated creative minds across various decades. This is especially true when a city is intricately linked to a particular musical movement, like the punk scene.

The city’s cultural and social dynamics can shape the music and lyrics that emerge from it, resulting in songs that encapsulate the essence of a time and place. While there exist many specific moments in history and arrive at a time when societal change was needed, many also serve as love letters to specific places, ones that embellish all that it’s done for them and others.

Although city life may not be for everyone, countless incredible stories are engrained in the culture and history of some of the world’s most iconic places. For example, whenever someone mentions Frank Sinatra, his iconic song ‘New York, New York’ will likely come to mind. Equally, ‘London Calling’ is often the most popular song associated with The Clash, just as ‘Viva Las Vegas’ is frequently used in Elvis Presley compilations.

There are hundreds of songs that capture the essence of a particular city, but we’ve narrowed some of the very best down to a small list of ten, each offering a glimpse into the beautifully inspiring characteristics of different cities around the globe.

The 10 best songs about city life:

‘Summer In The City’ – The Lovin’ Spoonful

It’s a challenge to find a more uplifting anthem than The Lovin’ Spoonful‘s ‘Summer In The City’, a song that never fails to infuse you with a sense of joy. The track juxtaposes the experience of a sweltering summer day in New York with the enchanting summer night, reminding us that the beautiful evenings make the daytime heat worthwhile.

Back in the summer of 1966, this song dominated the American charts, and even now, it retains its timeless appeal. The charm evoked by The Lovin’ Spoonful inspired some of the biggest players, and ‘Summer In The City’ serves as a poignant reminder that good times are perpetually just around the corner, and it reaffirms why there’s no better place to be on a summer evening than in the vibrant heart of New York City.

‘L.A. Woman’ – The Doors

Los Angeles is the city of glitz and glamour, the epicentre of Hollywood, and a haven for the rich and famous. The iconic rock band The Doors eloquently express their deep affection for their hometown in their hit song, ‘L.A. Woman’.

Intriguingly, despite the suggestive title, the song isn’t solely an ode to a woman; it’s an homage to the captivating allure and enchantment of Los Angeles itself. Through their evocative lyrics, the band encapsulates the spirit of the city, celebrating not only its women but also its men, children, and the myriad marvels that this vibrant urban landscape has to offer.

‘Paris’ – Friendly Fires

Paris, often hailed as the most enchanting and romantic city in all of Europe, has consistently served as an emblem of love, illumination, and ardour, earning its affectionate moniker as the ‘City of Light’. In this melodious song, Friendly Fires paints a vivid musical portrait of the Parisian existence they yearn for. The song’s narrator is gripped by an insatiable longing for the life that could await in the heart of France’s capital, envisioning a world where they could elope to the City of Light with the person who holds the key to their heart.

With every note and lyric, the song captures the allure of Paris, complete with the band’s endearing nonchalance. The appeal of Paris becomes clear: this is a city where love seems to bloom on every cobblestone street, where the vivacious energy of the metropolis weaves its magic, and where dreams of passion and adventure await around every corner.

‘Marrakesh Express’ – Crosby, Stills & Nash

Marrakesh, a sprawling metropolis within the Kingdom of Morocco, serves as a microcosm of the Moroccan ethos and stands as one of the most captivating and exotic Arabian cities on Earth. Immersing yourself in the heart of a new culture often entails spending meaningful time with the local residents, and in this engaging song, Graham Nash serenades us with his vivid accounts of the wondrous experiences he encountered while traversing the Marrakesh Express, a scenic train journey that served as a bridge connecting him with the enchanting tapestry of Arab culture.

Although the song has proven to be somewhat divisive, the lyrics paint a captivating picture of the landscapes, scents, and vibrant people Nash encountered during his journey. The Marrakesh Express, in this song, becomes a lyrical vessel that transcends mere transportation, transforming into an evocative symbol of cultural exploration and discovery.

‘Woman from Tokyo’ – Deep Purple

In one of their most iconic songs, Deep Purple masterfully encapsulate the allure of Japan, painting a vivid portrait of the magnificent city of Tokyo in the minds of all of those willing to listen.

‘Woman from Tokyo’ was also one of the last songs lead singer Ian Gillan was featured on due to his departure in 1973 to pursue a solo career. In this song, there’s perhaps no better setting to imagine encountering the love of your life than in the sprawling expanse of the world’s largest metropolis. This hit delves into a man’s unbridled infatuation with a woman hailing from Tokyo, symbolising her with the qualities of a divine and celestial being.

‘Barcelona’ – Mercury and Montserrat Caballé

Imagine the exquisite beauty of sandy beaches, a vibrant nightlife that never sleeps, breathtaking architecture at every turn, and a cultural tapestry woven with history — such a place truly exists, and it’s none other than the enchanting city of Barcelona. In 1988, the legendary Freddie Mercury, known for his unparalleled vocal prowess, fearlessly ventured into the realm of opera.

Joining forces with the renowned Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballé, the two vocal monarchs created a timeless masterpiece. Their famous song is a heartfelt ode to the possibility of encountering true love amid the splendour of the captivating Catalonian city.

‘Kansas City’ – The Beatles

With its rich jazz heritage and global acclaim as the ultimate destination for mouthwatering steaks and barbecue delights, there’s no mistaking the iconic city that inspired this classic tune — none other than the vibrant Kansas City. This rendition of the song, a cherished cover by The Beatles, brings a unique twist to the original.

In this version, the soulful Paul McCartney croons about reigniting a past romance in the heart of Kansas City, a departure from the song’s original theme, which explored the excitement of discovering new love. Nevertheless, the song still captures the essence of Kansas City’s musical legacy and its distinctive culinary delights. As The Beatles infuse their own magic into the melody, McCartney’s heartfelt vocals resonate with a longing to rekindle a lost connection in the very city that epitomises timeless charm and the promise of rekindled flames.

‘Waterloo Sunset’ – The Kinks

‘Waterloo Sunset’ is one of The Kinks‘ biggest songs, written by the band’s lead vocalist and primary songwriter, Ray Davies. The song was released in 1967 as a single and later included on The Kinks’ album Something Else by The Kinks.

Originally coming to Davies in a dream, the song is a melancholic and evocative tribute to London and the iconic view from Waterloo Bridge, overlooking the River Thames. It tells the story of a man and a woman, Terry and Julie, who are watching the sunset over Waterloo as they navigate the hustle and bustle of the city. The lyrics capture a sense of longing and nostalgia as the characters find solace in the beauty of the moment, even amid the urban chaos.

‘Walking In Memphis’ – Marc Cohn

Released as the lead single from Marc Cohn‘s self-titled debut album in 1991, ‘Walking In Memphis’ has undeniably become his biggest hit. The song combines elements of pop, rock, and gospel and is best known for its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics.

Written after being inspired by Elvis’ Graceland, the song’s lyrics are autobiographical and describe Cohn’s journey to Memphis, Tennessee, and his experiences while visiting the city. Throughout the song, Cohn references several iconic landmarks and cultural elements of Memphis, such as Beale Street, Graceland, and the Mississippi River. Ultimately, the song is an ode to the city’s rich musical heritage, particularly its connection to blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll. The song also reflects the spiritual and emotional impact that music can have on a person.

‘Mull of Kintyre’ – Paul McCartney & The Wings

Although not technically a city, this particular song makes the list for its emotional and poignant lyricism. As the name suggests, Paul McCartney wrote ‘Mull of Kintyre’ about the picturesque Mull of Kintyre region in Scotland. The song was inspired by McCartney’s love for the place, which is a remote and stunningly beautiful peninsula where he also had a farm. He found the place to be a peaceful and inspiring retreat.

‘Mull of Kintyre’ is characterised by its folk and Celtic musical influences. It features bagpipes, acoustic guitars, and a simple, melodic arrangement that evokes the traditional music of Scotland. The song is a dedication to the people of Kintyre, and McCartney sings about the joys of living in the area, the beauty of the natural landscape, and the warmth of its residents.