The 10 actors who have sworn the most in cinema history









If you’re looking for cinematic violence, profanity and general debauchery, many know that the best filmmakers to go to are generally Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, with both filmmakers having long displayed a fondness for the underground world of crime. Whilst Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction are known for their expletives, Scorsese’s Goodfellas and The Wolf of Wall Street both offer strong competition.

However, whilst we all know the films and directors who are famed for such foul-mouthed scripts, the actors who speak such obscenities are lesser-known and are rarely held accountable for these crimes to PG cinema.

The question of the most foul-mouthed actors has finally been answered by Website Buzz Bingo, who recently revealed the ten Hollywood actors who have the most swear words in cinema. Analysing over 3,500 film scripts, the study found that The Wolf of Wall Street contained the most swear-words, with a staggering 715 in total, with the film’s supporting actor Jonah Hill taking the prize for the biggest potty-mouth in modern movies.

Starring in the teen comedy Superbad, as well as Get Him to the Greek and 21 Jump Street before his time on the Scorsese film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah tops the list ahead of the likes of Samuel L Jackson, Adam Sandler and Al Pacino.

To judge what exactly is considered a swear word, the study used the terms and guidelines defined by Ofcom’s “attitudes to potentially offensive language and gestures on TV and radio” report to judge who would be included on the list. With a surprising lack of female actors, check out the list of the ten actors who dropped the most swear words in cinema, below.

The 10 actors who have sworn most in cinema history:

Jonah Hill – 376 Leonardo DiCaprio – 361 Samuel L Jackson – 301 Adam Sandler – 295 Al Pacino – 255 Denzel Washington – 183 Billy Bob Thornton – 145 Seth Rogen – 143 Bradley Cooper – 142 Danny McBride – 136

