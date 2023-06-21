Terry Gilliam once named his all-time favourite movie









Terry Gilliam, celebrated for his unique filmmaking style in works such as Brazil and Twelve Monkeys, has left an indelible mark on surrealist cinema with his innovative narrative and visual approach. As a member of the esteemed comedic group Monty Python, Gilliam has enjoyed a multi-faceted career in the entertainment industry as both actor, animator and director.

In an interview captured in Cindy Pearlman’s 2007 book, You Gotta See This, Gilliam delved into his affection for the film that stands atop his list of favourites. The film in question is the 1961 western One-Eyed Jacks, which is notably the only film directed by the legendary Marlon Brando, and also one of Quentin Tarantino’s favourite westerns.

“Come on!” exclaimed Gilliam, clearly excited about recalling his first encounter with the movie. “When that film came out I was on 42nd Street in New York where we still had double bills. I was about 23 and just sat there in this old theatre and said ‘GREAT! Bring on Brando!’ But first,” Gilliam added, referring to the obsolete tradition of playing smaller featurettes before the main event, “I had to sit through this crap movie to get to One-Eyed Jacks. It was torture!”

The wait, however, was clearly worthwhile. Gilliam’s appreciation for the film is unmistakable. He proclaimed, “As for One-Eyed Jacks, I love it and still love it. It’s some of the greatest stuff Brando ever did.”

Emphasising the film’s impact on him, Gilliam continued: “I’ve seen it more times than every movie I’ve ever watched, and now I want the world to rediscover it.”

Overjoyed at being able to recount scenes from the film, Gilliam detailed an early moment where Brando’s outlaw character Rio interacts with some civilians. He elaborated: “First, let me say it’s great right from the beginning, when Brando is sitting there and they’re robbing a bank. He’s eating food and fiddling around. He talks to the girls.”

Gilliam went on to appreciate the minutiae of a scene where Brando’s character attempts to steal a ring while preparing for a swift exit. He described: “There is that lovely moment where he tries to steal the ring and then rushes off to the girl he’s trying to seduce. He tells her a story about her mother. And then when the boys yell ‘We gotta get outta here’, he’s prying the ring off his finger.”

Gilliam’s passion for One-Eyed Jacks, an unconventional choice for a favourite of all time, offers a fascinating insight into the inspirations and values of an equally unconventional artist. His fond recollections of the film underpin his deep appreciation for Brando’s work, leaving us with his final, simple, joyous words on the film: “It’s just brilliant stuff!”