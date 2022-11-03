'Terrifier 2' director claims scrapped idea was "too distasteful"









Terrifier 2, the recent slasher directed by Damien Leone, has been a major part of the cultural discourse surrounding this year’s horror films. While interesting works such as Barbarian and Men have dominated the conversation due to their unique ideas, Terrifier 2 has been in the headlines for a different reason.

During the screenings of the new slasher, it was reported that Terrifier 2 is making fans pass out in the cinema. Multiple audience members experienced fainting and vomiting, which is why emergency services had to be called to the theatres.

In an interview with Variety, Leone said: “Art the Clown likes to play with people’s entrails. There’s the scene where he cuts off a man’s penis. He could have taken it further. We had conversations of things he could do once he took the guy’s penis off. We explored those and joked about it, but then we said, ‘No, that’s way too far. That’s too distasteful.'”

When asked about that extreme idea, the director responded: “Possibly making a balloon animal out of it, or something like that. But we absolutely can’t do that. It was actually [Art the Clown actor] Dave [Howard Thornton]’s suggestion. We’re always trying to one-up each other and come up with sick things, but that was too far for me.”

Leone also commented on the mission statement of the Terrifier series; “When we were making the first film, I knew that it might get lost in a sea of thousands of other films. I thought, ‘We have to show things that Hollywood may not necessarily have the balls to do!'”

