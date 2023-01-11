Tennis share new single 'Let's Make a Mistake Tonight'









Tennis - 'Let's Make a Mistake Tonight' 3.5

As they stare down the release of their sixth studio album Pollen this February, American synth pop troubadours Tennis have shared the latest single from the upcoming LP with ‘Let’s Make a Mistake Tonight’.

“‘Let’s Make a Mistake Tonight’ is all hubris, attitude, and wish fulfilment. I’m turning water into wine,” singer Alaina Moore shares in a statement. “I’m reshaping my reality through projection or denial. While tracking with Patrick I kept envisioning the same scene: I’m in the passenger’s seat. Patrick drives with one hand on the wheel and one on my thigh. This song plays us out.”

Tennis are so confident in their sound now that they don’t even seem to be worrying about repeating themselves. ‘Let’s Make a Mistake Tonight’ isn’t boring or obvious by any stretch of the imagination: it’s catchy, danceable, and highly groovy if you like your disco with a side of more disco. It’s quintessential Tennis, and it’s cool to hear a band that is so comfortable having found their sound that the experiments are kept to a minimum.

If there’s one stumbling block to the song, it’s just that: it sounds like a bunch of other Tennis songs. They all sound great, but the tone that the band previously set on the single ‘One Night With the Valet’ is carried over completely on ‘Let’s Make a Mistake Tonight’. Still, I’ll take consistency over witless randomness any day, and Tennis are delivering on just that.

I was going to go see Tennis at the 9:30 Club here in D.C. when they come around in March, but that show is now sold out. Maybe I can use some of this Music Journalism juice to squeeze out a ticket or two. Either way, don’t be like me and snag some tickets to see Tennis before they sell out in your town too.

Check out the video for ‘Let’s Make a Mistake Tonight’ down below. Pollen is set for a February 10th release.