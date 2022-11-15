Tennis announce new album 'Pollen' and share new single 'One Night with the Valet'









Tennis - 'One Night with the Valet' 4

American indie pop duo Tennis have returned with the announcement of a brand new studio album, Pollen. The LP will be the group’s sixth studio effort and first since 2020’s Swimmer.

“We wanted to write a big album,” says Tennis’ Alaina Moore. “Something suited for radio, but our songs don’t follow conventional pop structures. Instead of choruses with universal themes, I write with a specificity that is new to me, narrowing in on the smallest details of our lives. The more we try to broaden our scope, the more we turn inward.”

In anticipation of the new album, Tennis have dropped their first preview single, ‘One Night with the Valet’. Picking up where the music on Swimmer left off, the track leans heavily on the keyboard interplay that has become the group’s signature. Laid back and spacey, ‘One Night with the Valet’ shows that the Tennis sound still has its fair share of unexplored corners.

“To keep ourselves from falling into old habits, we used instruments and gear that are new to us,” Moore adds. “We work alone and Patrick engineers. The sounds he creates are as foundational as any part he writes. We resist the urge to over-edit or do too many takes. Unlike previous albums which have been more wall of sound, we make a point not to overpower my voice with a dense mix.”

“We named the album POLLEN. It is about small things with big consequences: a particle, a moment, a choice,” Moore concludes. “It is me in a fragile state; sometimes inhabited freely, sometimes reacted against. It is striving to remain in a moment without slipping into dread. It is about the way I can be undone by a very small thing.”

Check out the video for ‘One Night with the Valet’ down below. Pollen is set for a February 10th release date.