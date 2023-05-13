Tenacious D share new song ‘Video Games’









After five years away, Tenacious D have returned with their new single ‘Video Games’.

“It’s about growing up and leaving childish things behind… but then realising that video games are more than just mindless toys,” the band said in a statement. “In fact, they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art! It’s about time someone defended the honor and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world…Tenacious D!!!”

In the accompanying video, the visuals show Jack Black and Kyle Gass as video game characters. The visuals have been directed by Oney Plays, comprised of Adam Paloian and Chris ‘Oney’ O’Neill. The latter revealed in a statement: “I have only been to two concerts in my life, and they were both Tenacious D shows. It’s a real honor to work with Jack and Kyle, although I do feel bad about shooting Kyle’s penis off via animation.”

Paloian commented: “It was fun throwing Jack and Kyle’s characters into different video game worlds; we tried to make use of every shot by cramming in gags and references to classic games from our childhood.”

Actor Anna Taylor-Joy recently starred alongside Black in Super Mario Bros and revealed his film School Of Rock was how she learned to speak English. She told Buzzfeed, “At the school I went to when I first moved to London, they would play School of Rock every Friday. At that time, I didn’t really speak much English, if any, so that and Harry Potter and Jumanji are like how I learned English!”

Watch the video for ‘Video Games’ below.