Anya Taylor-Joy learned English by watching ‘School of Rock’









Actor Anya Taylor-Joy has expressed her delight at being able to meet her Super Mario Bros. Movie co-star Jack Black. Taylor-Joy recently revealed that she is a diehard fan of Black, his movie School of Rock, and his iconic rock band Tenacious D.

Taylor-Joy recently told Buzzfeed, “At the school I went to when I first moved to London, they would play School of Rock every Friday. At that time, I didn’t really speak much English, if any, so that and Harry Potter and Jumanji are like how I learned English!”

Of Black, Taylor-Joy added, “I didn’t realise I was going to be doing the press day for this movie with Jack Black, so when I read that, the sound that came out of me was just this high pitch shriek that I was not expecting! We haven’t met each other because we all recorded our parts individually, so I was super starstruck when I saw the schedule for today.”

She continued: “I very seldom get like that, but I was just running around earlier like, ‘Oh my God, Tenacious D, this is amazing.'” The actor then admitted that Black’s Tenacious D song ‘Tribute’ is her favoured karaoke song. “I do all the voices. That’s always awesome,” she said.