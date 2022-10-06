The 10 horror movie villains with the highest kill counts:









Horror villains are right rotters, pooping every party they’ve ever attended whilst being general nuisances for fictional teenagers across the world. Frankly, the likes of Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger and Pinhead could do with a sit-down and a talking to, though we fear that even the sternest of speakers wouldn’t be able to get through their thick skin, undoubtedly murdering them to add to their ever-growing kill count.

But, in the hierarchy of horror villain supremacy, which rotter comes out on top? This is the question we are trying to get to the bottom of in this article, as we count every poor soul who has seen their demise by Jason’s machete or Freddy’s sharp fingers. This may sound easier than it actually is, with many villains killing for fun, with many deaths happening off-screen or to large, immeasurable amounts of people.

Before we even mention who made it onto the dishonourable top ten, it’s worth mentioning all those villains who weren’t quite evil enough to make the cut. Ghostface of the Scream franchise narrowly missed out, despite featuring in five movies, along with Leatherface of the excellent The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and the vicious Candyman, with each villain short of just a few more kills to make the top 10. Better luck next time, lads.

Instead, Lubdan of the Leprechaun franchise sneaks into the top ten with over 50 kills over the course of eight movies, with the release of Leprechaun Returns in 2018 helping to boost his numbers. Victor Crowley, Angela Baker, Jigsaw and Freddy Krueger of their respective franchises share similar kill counts, stabbing, slicing and dicing around 60 people in total.

The top five makes the first half of the top ten seem like Child’s Play, which is apt because, at number five, it’s Chucky who managed to get into triple digits, killing over 100 people over the course of 11 pieces of media, including movies, short films and even a TV series. Surprisingly, he is topped by Jack Griffin of The Invisible Man franchise, however, who helped to up his kill count when he took out a moving train in the original 1933 movie.

The top three include three icons of the horror genre, Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees and Pinhead, with the latter taking the sinister gold medal dripping in blood. Whilst Myers and Voorhees manage around 150 kills a piece, Pinhead puts their efforts to shame with over 250 in total.

Indeed, Pinhead, a demon of hell, is a right bastard, taking out an entire nightclub in Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth. Talk about a party pooper.

What’s worse, this kill count will only go up with the latest release of Hulu’s Hellraiser, starring Jamie Clayton, Odessa A’zion and Drew Starkey.

The 10 horror movie villains with the highest kill counts:

Lubdan – Leprechaun franchise (1993 -) – 50+ Victor Crowley – Hatchet franchise (2006 – ) 55+ Angela Baker – Sleepaway Camp franchise (1983 – ) – 60+ Jigsaw – Saw franchise (2004 – ) – 65+ Freddy Krueger – A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise (1984 – ) – 65+ Chucky – Child’s Play franchise (1988 – ) – 100+ Jack Griffin – The Invisible Man franchise (1933 – ) – 105+ Jason Voorhees – Friday the 13th franchise (1980 – ) 150+ Michael Myers – Halloween franchise (1978 – ) – 160+ Pinhead – Hellraiser franchise (1987 – ) – 250+

