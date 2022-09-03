Jamie Clayton stars as Pinhead in first images of ‘Hellraiser’ reboot









The iconic horror icon Pinhead is rearing his ugly head once again for Hulu’s upcoming reboot, featuring Jamie Clayton as the villain, replacing Doug Bradley.

Helmed by David Bruckner, the director of The Ritual and The Night House, the reboot will follow the story from the original film, following Riley (Odessa A’zion) who discovers a strange puzzle box that summons supernatural creatures from the depths of hell. Pinhead is the leader of these peculiar bloody beings, with the character being helmed by a female actor in Clayton, for the very first time.

Brand new images released by Hulu reveal Clayton in the villainous role, alongside a brand new Cenobite to join the eclectic bunch, named ‘The Masque’.

Speaking about the release of his brand new reboot, director Bruckner told Entertainment Weekly, “I just didn’t think you could ever remake the original Hellraiser. It’s too much its own thing and it would be, I think, perilous territory for filmmakers, because how do you top that? This is a new story in the Hellraiser universe.”

Speaking about how he wanted to make Pinhead different from the original iteration, he added, “We didn’t want to do a Doug Bradley impression, we just didn’t think that’s possible to do…There will be suffering, but you’re going to get a sense of what Pinhead’s desires might be in a way that hits a little different”.

With Hellraiser set to be released on Hulu on October 7th, take a look at the brand new images below.

