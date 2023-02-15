Teleman release the blissful, shimmering single ‘Trees Grow High’









Teleman - 'Trees Grow High' 3.5

Indie pop band Teleman have shared a new single entitled ‘Trees Grow High’, the second release from their upcoming album Good Time / Hard Time (scheduled to come out on April 7th). Hot on the heels of October’s ‘Short Life’, ‘Trees Grow High’ is building anticipation for the first full-length release since they shared Family of Aliens back in 2018.

Singer and guitarist Thomas Sanders had recently noted: “Nature can teach us so much about patience and how you can’t control everything – you just have to let things happen as it intends… it’s great therapy. I was reading about forests and how trees help each other, they don’t survive on their own, they grow together… as a band we’ve now grown into each other as a triangle shape after having been a square for so long.”

In light of that, ‘Trees Grow High’ is an exploration of the theme of how being at one with nature can help one to heal their traumatic past. Of the song, Sanders added: “Here’s a track for anyone who had a strange or difficult childhood. The chances are you’ll be drawn to someone else with similar experiences, for better or for worse, and this song paints a picture of two people in that situation.”

‘Trees Grow High’ is an ultra-blissed-out summer anthem with a bassline that evokes the warm evenings of everyone’s favourite season. As always with Teleman, there is that reliance on a synth-heavy sonic output and vocals that capture the best moments of Metronomy. If ‘Trees Grow High’ is anything to go by, then Good Time / Hard Time will likely be a blast.

The track is accompanied by a music video made by ex-Teleman member (and brother of Thomas) Johnny Sanders. Discussing the inspiration behind the video, he said: “I’ve wanted to make this camcorder + old school TV screen idea for some time and when Tom suggested we make ‘Trees Grow High’ with camcorders it seemed perfect. When we were younger we used to make videos with these exact cameras so it was a trip down memory lane. I came up with the performance elements and Tom added the more nostalgic day out with the kids filming each other as they adventure through the woods.”

