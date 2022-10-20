Teleman announce new album with the single 'Short Life'









Teleman have announced their fourth studio album Good Time / Hard Time, with the release of a new single entitled ‘Short Life’. The album is the band’s first as a trio, following the departure of keyboard player Johnny Sanders, who has left to focus on his film and design work.

‘Short Life’ is an examination of the fleeting nature of life and tells us to grasp every moment before it slips away. The lyrics read, “Look out the window, there’s Jesus standing there, take a picture, share it online, what’s on the TV? It’s a short life.”

Tom Sanders said of the tune, “This song is an affirmation that life is priceless and precious even though things can seem heavy. I often get lost for days and weeks in a really low place where I’m just waiting to come out the other side. In these depressive moments it helps to remind myself that it’s a short life- days are limited so lets snap out of it!”

The video for ‘Short Life’ was made by the recently departed Johnny Sanders, and follows Tom driving around the Essex countryside on a glorious October afternoon. The band said of the video, “The analogy of a car journey also neatly captured the way we are rushing through our own short lives.”

Peter Cattermoul has now taken on lead keyboard duties, while Hiro Amayima switches between the drum machine, live drums and keyboards. Teleman have noted the influence of classic disco, Boney M, and Giorgio Moroder on the album.

The album will arrive via Moshi Moshi on April 7th, 2023, and will see Teleman navigate a new path without Johnny whilst simultaneously examining the chaotic world we live in. Teleman have been on Moshi Moshi for nine years now, so evidently, loyalty is at the heart of the band.