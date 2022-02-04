Tegan and Sara set to release a reimagined version of 'So Jealous'









Sisterly duo Tegan and Sara have announced a reimagined version of their 2004 record, So Jealous. Their fourth album featured the single ‘Walking with a Ghost’, and saw the pair’s music reach a bigger audience than ever before. In terms of the pair’s long and celebrated career, So Jealous is credited with being the entry where they truly started to find their feet creatively.

Now, Tegan and Sara fans have the chance to listen to a fresh interpretation of the album, which includes an updated version of ‘Where Does The Good Go’. It was Tegan who broke the news on Twitter, writing: “Six [months] into the Pandemic, we reimagined our album So Jealous.”

She explained: “Sara covered my songs, I covered Sara’s. Reimagined and acoustic Still Jealous will be out 2/11.” Arriving on February 11th, this is sure to be one of the most refreshing entries in the pair’s back catalogue.

“It’ll be a minute before you hear it but we’re pretty excited about it,” they continued. “Music will always be the heart and soul of T&S. And this album has got a lot of fucking heart. We can’t wait to share this one with you.”

It’s been a busy few months for Tegan and Sara. Aside from teaming up with Beach Bunny in April 2021 for ‘Cloud 9’, that month, they also announced that their revealing 2019 memoir, High School, is being adapted into a TV show. The sisters will be executive producers on the series. More details, including a release date, are yet to be announced.

An initial description of the programme reads: “High School is a story about finding your own identity — a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own.

It explains: “Told through a backdrop of ’90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.”

