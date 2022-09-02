Tegan and Sara to release new graphic novel 'Junior High'









The Canadian-pop duo, Tegan and Sara, have just released details surrounding their forthcoming new graphic novel, Junior High. The pair of identical twin sisters recently took to their social media accounts to reveal the finer details of the book.

Junior High is due out on May 30th of next year and will be illustrated by Tillie Walden. The official Twitter post about the novel reads, “Junior High the graphic novel is another project that sprung from our memoir High School! It serves as a prequel 🙂 Here is the beautiful cover, illustrated by the incredibly talented Tillie Walden! You can pre-order Junior High now.”

The news of the graphic novel comes straight off the back of their most recent single, ‘ Faded Like a Feeling’, which will be featured on their next studio album, Crybaby – set to be released on October 21st. Junior High will be a sequel to the previous book released by the sisters, High School, which came out back in 2019.

The description of the book reads, “Before the indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara took the world by storm, Tegan and Sara Quin were identical twins trying to find their place in a new home and new school. Tegan and Sara: Junior High tells their story. From first crushes to the perils of puberty, surviving junior high is something the sisters plan to face side by side, just like they’ve always faced things. But growing up also means growing apart, as Tegan and Sara make different friends and take separate paths to understanding their queerness. For the first time ever, they ask who one sister is without the other.”

It adds, “Set in the present day, this inspiring, lightly fictionalized autobiography offers a glimpse at Tegan and Sara before they became icons, exploring their shifting sisterhood, their own experiences coming out, and the first steps of their musical journey.”

The novel will be available in both paperback and hardback formats. In other Tegan and Sara news, Sara Quin just welcomed the birth of her first child, and the pair of sisters have also been collaborating with fellow Canadian band Arkells on their next studio album, Blink Twice.

Junior High the graphic novel is another project that sprung from our memoir High School! It serves as a prequel 🙂 Here is the beautiful cover, illustrated by the incredibly talented Tillie Walden! You can pre-order Junior High now at https://t.co/MFeeT5qmOS #TSJuniorHigh pic.twitter.com/OcfD2cN3WO — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) August 29, 2022