Taika Waititi set to adapt the iconic graphic novel 'The Incal'









Taika Waititi is a trailblazing filmmaker from New Zealand who has been taking the world by storm with universally beloved projects like Hunt For The Wilderpeople as well as Jojo Rabbit, among others. Starting out with small productions, Waititi has worked his way up to the top of his field with large scale Marvel films under his belt now.

After receiving unanimous acclaim for his latest show Reservation Dogs, Waititi has set his sights on a new project which involves the film adaptation of a legendary graphic novel. That novel is the best-selling work of another legendary filmmaker whose influence on the world of cinema is unparalleled in many ways – Alejandro Jodorowsky.

“The films and graphic novels of Alejandro Jodorowsky have influenced me and so many others for so long,” Waititi said in a statement. “I was stunned to be given the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life and I am grateful to Alejandro, Fabrice (Humanoids CEO Fabrice Giger) and everyone at Humanoids for trusting me to do so.”

Giger added: “It began as the adventures of a jackass named John Difool, and then it became something else — we called it The Incal — something that has transformed everything it’s ever touched and continues to do so: its creators, the other artists who later became part of John’s journey, its publisher Humanoids and myself in the process, countless readers, writers and directors, and soon, I believe, the great Taika Waititi himself and everyone who looks to him for inspiration.”

Jodorowsky has also expressed his admiration and excitement for the upcoming adaptation, claiming that Waititi is certainly the right filmmaker for the job. In the same statement, Jodorowsky announced: “[When Giger] introduced me to Taika Waititi’s work, it became obvious to me that he was the one. I fully trust Taika’s creativity to give The Incal a summing take, intimate but at the same time of cosmic proportions.”

The adaptation has been in the works for some time now, with many filmmakers including Nicolas Winding Refn being attached to the project. However, nothing came to fruition before this latest statement which confirms that The Incal film adaptation is finally going to see the light of day in the coming years.