Tegan and Sara Cover Smashing Pumpkins song 'Today'









Identical twin sisters and indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara have dropped a cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ seminal track ‘Today’ from the 1993 album Siamese Dream.

Posting images of Sara’s high school bedroom walls, adorned with posters of the alternative 1990s rockers, they said: “One of our absolute favourite bands growing up was Smashing Pumpkins,” the band wrote on social media.

Adding: “We slept in the Marlborough Mall parking lot for tickets to their ‘Melon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ tour in 1996, and that’s probably all we need to say for Calgarians to know that we were die hard fans! Needless to say, we were STOKED AF to cover ‘Today’ for Amazon Music. We collaborated with badass legend Anna Waronker on the recording, and she absolutely fucking nailed it!”

The release of their cover also coincides with the trailer for their upcoming coming-of-age television series called High School, based on their own memoir of the same name. The show will drop on October 14th via Amazon Freevee.

The sisters have a busy month ahead of them, as they are also releasing their 10th album, Crybaby, on October 21st, alongside a supporting tour in what is their first in three years.

Stream their cover below.