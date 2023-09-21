Teenage Fanclub – ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ album review: a beautiful future-gazing ode to hope









Teenage Fanclub - 'Nothing Lasts Forever' 3.5

Following the release of Endless Arcade, Teenage Fanclub arrives with a shiny new musical exploration which evokes the sense of wandering through an ominous, mysterious city — an imaginary metropolis that stretches infinitely. Anticipation for Nothing Lasts Forever has been growing for a while now, with many unsure of the direction or feel that the group would have taken, but what awaits is a heartwarming glimpse into the future.

Nothing Lasts Forever commences with a sustained feedback note, delicate as a dragonfly’s flight, leading to an ascending acoustic riff that soars like a bird. This opening exudes a blissful, sun-drenched quality akin to the late-summer haze softening the distant horizon. The message is clear: it’s time to move forward and leave the past behind, embracing a future-gazing perspective that discourages dwelling on bygone days.

Perhaps the most endearing aspect of Nothing Lasts Forever is its consistent permeation of light and reflection, evident in various tracks like the autumnal folk-rock feel of ‘Tired Of Being Alone’ to the mellow ‘I Left A Light On’ and the William-Blake inspired ‘Self-Sedation’. Hope follows through amid the conclusion of a relationship, serving as both a metaphor for going with the flow and trusting that better days may appear on the horizon.

As we transition from a socially-distanced, digital-first world, the theme of embracing the unknown permeates Nothing Lasts Forever, creating a collection of positive and relaxed musical compositions. ‘It’s Alright’, for instance, feels akin to embarking on a sunset drive into an uncertain future, yet there’s a serene quality to it — a sense of trust. We have faith in Teenage Fanclub, and through them, we find trust in ourselves.

In addition to its gentle approach and deliberate or unintentional musical benchmarks, Teenage Fanclub’s second album without their departed founding member, Gerard Love, is also an exploration of melancholy. This isn’t surprising, considering the journey the group have been on since the 1980s. This journey is reflectively chartered on ‘Self-Sedation’ and ‘Middle of My Mind’, with both tracks centring around lyrics that express being lost in thought.

The turning point in the album’s trajectory comes within its conclusive points that suggest the poignancy of returning home. Much like Teenage Fanclub’s own personal experiences, life can throw anything at you, but gaining clarity amid its challenges is something to embrace with purpose. ‘Back To The Light‘ represents this sentiment beautifully, with lyrics that pertain to a more optimistic mindset: “It’s cold tonight /We’re following the satellite /I told you we were shooting for the moon.”

‘I Will Love You’ brings the album to a close, providing a final reminder of everything that Nothing Lasts Forever encompasses: “I got something to say /Nothing outside of me /Is gonna get in the way”. A beautiful, seven-minute acoustic daydream drone with a Kosmiche influence, it gazes towards a destination beyond the current state of fury and polarisation in our modern discourse, to a time when “the bigots are gone/ after they apologise/ for all the harm that they’ve done”.

There’s a lot to be angry about in today’s landscape, but Nothing Lasts Forever offers sanctuary amid life’s despairs. “We’re trying to look on the positive side of things,” Teenage Fanclub’s Raymond McGinley exclusively told Far Out when discussing their mindset during the album’s creation. “We like to enjoy life. It’s easy to get angry about everything, but it doesn’t really do you any good.”