Teenage Fanclub share new single ‘Back To The Light’









Teenage Fanclub have shared ‘Back To The Light‘, the latest single to be released from the upcoming album, Nothing Lasts Forever.

‘Back To The Light’ marks the third single to be released from Nothing Lasts Forever, following lead single ‘Foreign Land’ and ‘Tired Of Being Alone’. The album will be released via their own label PeMa in the UK and Europe and Merge in the US on September 22nd.

The track was written by lead vocalist Norman Blake, who describes how being in a band influenced him to write about personal relationships: “They are not entirely dissimilar experiences. Like a few others on the album, this song has saxophone on it.”

He added: “The first time we’ve had that since Songs From Northern Britain. Stephen Black (Sweet Baboo) played those parts; we really like the richness it brings to the song. Steve will be with us when we head out on tour in October in Europe.”

The band released ‘Foreign Land’ earlier this year as part of the album announcement, which came with an accompanying music video which was helmed by Donald Milne.

Discussing the album as a whole, lead guitarist Raymond McGinley said: “We never talk about what we’re going to do before we start making a record. We don’t plan much other than the nuts and bolts of where we’re going to record and when.”

He continued: “That thing about light was completely accidental; we didn’t realise that until we’d finished half the songs. The record feels reflective, and I think the more we do this thing, the more we become comfortable with going to that place of melancholy, feeling and expressing those feelings.”

Teenage Fanclub have also announced an extensive touring campaign beginning in October and running through to March next year.

Check out ‘Back To The Light’ below.