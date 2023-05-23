Teenage Fanclub announce new album ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’









Teenage Fanclub have announced their forthcoming album, Nothing Lasts Forever. The Scottish rock icons will release their 12th studio record on September 22nd via their own label, PeMa, in the UK/Europe and Merge in the US.

As an accompaniment to the announcement, Teenage Fanclub also shared a video for the album’s lead single and album opener, ‘Foreign Land’. The video was helmed by the group’s longtime collaborator Donald Milne.

Norman Blake discussed the new track in press materials: “The song is about moving forward, not dwelling on the past. We shot the video in Hamilton Mausoleum, near Glasgow. Given that the album is called Nothing Lasts Forever, we thought it would be appropriate to shoot a video inside a tomb.”

Discussing the album as a whole, Raymond McGinley commented: “We never talk about what we’re going to do before we start making a record. We don’t plan much other than the nuts and bolts of where we’re going to record and when. That thing about light was completely accidental; we didn’t realise that until we’d finished half the songs. The record feels reflective, and I think the more we do this thing, the more we become comfortable with going to that place of melancholy, feeling and expressing those feelings.”

“These songs are definitely personal,” added Norman. “You’re getting older, you’re going into the cupboard getting the black suit out more often. Thoughts of mortality and the idea of the light must have been playing on our minds a lot. The songs on the last record were influenced by the breakup of my marriage. It was cathartic to write those songs. These new songs are reflective of how I’m feeling now, coming out of that period”.

“They’re fairly optimistic, there’s an acceptance of a situation and all of the experience that comes with that acceptance. When we write, it’s a reflection of our lives, which are pretty ordinary. We’re not extraordinary people, and normal people get older. There’s a lot to write about in the mundane. I love reading Raymond Carver. Very often, there’s not a lot that happens in those stories, but they speak to lived experience.”

Teenage Fanclub have also announced an extensive touring campaign for the summer and autumn of 2023, including a full UK tour in November.

Watch the video for ‘Foreign Land’ below.