Ted Nugent says “you can’t cancel me”









Former Amboy Dukes frontman Ted Nugent has maintained that he cannot be cancelled after a planned farewell tour performance in Alabama was cancelled after protestors objected to his controversial political views.

“The concerts are selling out left and right – except where some freaks think that men should go into women’s bathrooms and locker rooms, and who think that comfortably numb is a desirable condition for your children,” Nugent said during Saturday’s episode of his Nightly Nuge show.

“I think there were six snakes – they were serpents – that protested…they actually canceled the concert in Birmingham, but an hour later I booked another gig for more money across the border in Mississippi. So when you mess with Uncle Ted, you lose,” he continued. “[T]he Michael Moore, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden fan club always gets upset when good people are happy.”

Nugent then described the cancellation of the show by the Avondale Brewery as a deed of the “lunatic fringe,” saying: “But again, you see that smile on my face? You can’t cancel me.”

Nugent asserted that similar things have happened across this career because “I stand up for God, family and country”. He then denied a string of allegations pointed at him. “I’m not homophobic,” he said. “I’ve got gay friends and we snuggle. I’m not racist. I am black. All the nasty allegations are 100% false. Now, I’ve made some mistakes in life, but they haven’t mentioned any of those. They just keep lying.”

Nugent said the situation following his cancelled Alabama show was “too funny for words” and called those opposing his views “the dumbest creatures that have ever slithered”.

Nugent concluded: “And the Avondale Brewery in Birmingham, Alabama has been bombarded with good families – really good, good people, a lot of military heroes, a lot of law enforcement heroes and just good working-hard, playing-hard Americans – going, ‘Boy, are you people stupid. Because I’m gonna go to the Ted Nugent concert that night anyway, just not at your place.'”