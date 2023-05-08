Ted Nugent calls out “haters and liars” after cancelled gig in Alabama









After a recent cancelled performance in Alabama, Ted Nugent is opening up about those he calls “haters” for preventing him from playing. Nugent was since barred from playing in Alabama over his political views.

When The Avondale Brewing Company received severe pushback from fans regarding Nugent playing at the show, the company issued a statement cancelling the gig. They said: “We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to to cancel the Ted Nugent concert”.

Taking to Twitter, Nugent posted a few words regarding his ousting, writing, “liars and haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me”. Outside of his music, Nugent has been known to be a massive supporter of Donald Trump and had encouraged his fellow supporters to “not go into battle – yet” in regards to the former president’s legal hearings.

This is not the first time that Nugent has spoken his mind about political figures, including a notorious video where he brandished a machine gun onstage and made comments about potentially doing harm to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Nugent has also lashed out against fellow rockers, criticising Neil Young for pulling his music from Spotify and accusing Bruce Springsteen of supporting communists.

As of yet, there has been no motion to give Nugent his scheduled date back.

See more liars & haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me-https://t.co/P56ILUnziG — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) May 5, 2023