Ted Nugent concert in Alabama cancelled over “serious transphobic comments”









Ted Nugent‘s scheduled concert has been cancelled in Birmingham, Alabama due to derogatory comments made by the singer about the transgender community.

Nugent was due to appear at Avondale Brewing Company on July 18th as part of his farewell tour. However, when the venue announced the show on social media, their post was met with hundreds of angry comments. Additionally, Birmingham’s Al Bar said they’d withdraw their support for the business. They wrote: “Al’s will no longer purchase any beer from Avondale Brewing Company nor Good People Brewing Company. Avondale will be hosting a Ted Nugent concert in July. Nugent has recently made serious transphobic comments.”

A day before the show was scheduled to go on sale, Avondale Brewing cancelled the show. They posted on Instagram Stories: “We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18.”

Last month, Nugent was critical of Bud Light for using transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote their product on social media. The singer-songwriter claimed it was “disrespectful” to their “core consumer demographic.” He also claimed to have “made sure that my entire crew and my family will never allow any Anheuser-Busch products anywhere near my world.”

Nugent continued: “How can they possibly have a meeting around the table and come to the conclusion that they’re going to piss in the face of the people who pay their salaries? This is the epitome of cultural deprivation in an ongoing tsunami of cultural deprivation.”

Additionally, last year, Nugent encouraged Donald Trump supporters to violently attack their political enemies. At a political rally for Trump, he said: “I love you people madly. But I’d love you more if you went forward and just went berserk on the skulls of the Democrats and the Marxists and the Communists.”

Nugent is yet to comment on the cancellation of the show in Alabama.