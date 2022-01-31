Ted Nugent has labelled Bruce Springsteen a "dirtbag" and a "communist"









Controversial right-wing musician Ted Nugent has labelled singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen a “dirtbag”. Nugent’s political views stand in stark contrast to those of Springsteen – a staunch democrat whose music has often focused on societal issues, ranging from poverty to class conflicts and racial equality.

Springsteen has been very public about his political leanings in the past. He even narrated an advertisement for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. Following President Biden’s victory, Springsteen performed at his virtual inauguration ceremony, giving a rendition of ‘Land Of Hope And Dreams’. Last year, the ‘Born In The USA’ singer also started a podcast with previous US president Barack Obama.

In a new interview, Nugent shared his thoughts on Springsteen and his political views: “You couldn’t get further apart ideologically, politically, or truth logic and common sense wise than me, and Bruce Springsteen,” Nugent began, “But here I’ll show a little love for Bruce”.

Nugent went on to explain that, while his political opinions are very different from those of Springsteen, performing on the Conan show with the E-Street band, was one of the “greatest joys in my life,” before adding: “I’ve always been surrounded by the best musicians, that’s a perfect example. We played ‘Jenny Take A Ride’ by Mitch Ryder, and Max and the guys performed it with unbelievable accuracy, perfection, and soulfulness”.

Nugent continued: “So, I give them that salute for having that quality of virtuosos that deliver his music and instead of going after Bruce for being a dirtbag and supporting communists like Biden and Obama. People that ruined the quality of life, especially for minorities. How he can’t see that, I don’t know. But, I would like to be right here live on that Jameson show with my friends Jim and Don to salute Bruce Springsteen because he always supported Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels.”

Despite Nugent’s apparent disdain for Springsteen’s politics, he went on to concede – however bluntly – that “If I met Bruce, I wouldn’t punch him. I always have Mike Tyson with me, and I’d give him a hundred bucks to punch assholes, and I wouldn’t have Mike punch him. I would say, ‘Mike take a minute off, go, find another asshole to punch.’ But I’m gonna say, ‘Thank you’ to Bruce Springsteen because we share the reverence and admiration for musical integrity and enthusiasm.”

Nugent concluded by confessing: “Bruce’s career is based on his musical heart and soul. The delivery and the content of his lyrics I don’t abide by most of the time,” before adding: “I love the reference to the Dust Bowl in ‘Joad,’ but I would thank him for his enriching lives with powerful music. I wouldn’t go into his communist predilections. I also thank him for doing a 9/11 tribute. He’s also got some great spirit.”

Over the last year or so, Ted Nugent has been making a name for himself as one of the most divisive and controversial musicians in America. In June, for example, he came out in support of the conspiracy theory that January’s riot at the US Capital was caused by Antifa and Black lives Matter activists. He has also claimed that racism doesn’t exist in America, describing systemic racism as “a lie”.