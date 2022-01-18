Ted Nugent discusses Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snub









Ted Nugent has given his thoughts on his infamous Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snub. In a new interview with The Real Music Observer, Nugent claimed it was “ridiculous” that he didn’t qualify. He also reiterated his previous comments about which artists he feels should and shouldn’t make it into the Hall.

In December, Nugent made headlines when he criticised the Awards organisers for inducting artists such as Madonna, ABBA and Grandmaster Flash. He stated: “When I criticise the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame… let’s take me out of the equation. Let’s say I don’t qualify — which is ridiculous — but let’s pretend I don’t qualify. But why ABBA before Styx? Why Patti Smith before Triumph? Why Grandmaster Flash or JAY-Z at all?”

The controversial rocker continued: “I mean, to think that they would qualify before the artists I just mentioned, and myself included, it’s just dishonest and it’s literally disrespectful to the Gods of this music — Chuck (Berry) and Bo (Diddley) and all the Gods that created this incredible soundtrack.”

Elsewhere during his impassioned speech, Nugent explained that he feels that the Hall Of Fame has been “tainted” by the inclusion of “not just non-rockers but anti-rockers”. He said that he finds the inclusion of Madonna to be particularly offensive. He also clarified that he doesn’t hate “anybody”, including Grandmaster Flash, but again asserted that he wants the Hall of Fame to be for “real” rockers and fans.

Ending his speech, Nugent opined: “But Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Why don’t we just go down to Chuck Berry‘s grave and take a shit on it? That’s what that represents to me. And it’s unforgivable.”

Nugent’s opinions on his Hall of Fame snub are just one reason he’s made headlines in the last 12 months. Back in June 2021, he supported an unfounded conspiracy theory that the deadly riot at the US Capitol was actually sparked by Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists.

This wasn’t all either. In May, he claimed that systemic racism does not exist in the US, going on to call the theory of systemic racism a “lie” in a video he posted online.

Watch Nugent’s speech on the state of the Hall of Fame below.