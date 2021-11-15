Watch the first concept teaser for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series









Despite Star Wars remaining one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, it is undoubtedly a property on its knees, damaged by the poor critical acclaim of the sequel trilogy that ended with The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Whilst these films performed well at the box office, they have not created the same buzz and excitement as the Marvel cinematic universe, with the series, as a result, suffering from a total lack of audience engagement since the final film.

The only source of hope has remained in the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito and Werner Herzog, with several other Star Wars-related series en route. By far the most anticipated of these projects is the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, due to be released by the streaming service in 2022.

Set ten years after the end of Revenge Of The Sith, the show places viewers in a realm that takes place between the prequel era and the original saga, giving fans of both trilogies a little of what they love. Starring Sung Kang, Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend and Benny Safdie, this eclectic cast will also be joined by Ewan McGregor, who portrayed Obi-Wan in the original series, as well as Hayden Christensen, reprising his role as Darth Vadar.

A brand new trailer teasing the series has been released on Disney+ and can be found linked below, with director Deborah Chow discussing the thrill of Hayden Christensen’s return among other things. As Chow explains, “We are bringing back Hayden Christensen to reprise the role of Darth Vader…we couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader”.

Whilst no new footage of the show is shown, the trailer itself is a clever tease that ramps up excitement for the upcoming series with concept art and clips from the previous films.

There is hope still for the Star Wars universe.