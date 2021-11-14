Werner Herzog bizarrely lists his favourite English footballers









A modern-day philosopher, filmmaker and actor, Werner Herzog utilises one of the most distinctive personalities in all of cinema to create some of the most thought-provoking films ever made. With no two of his journeys the same, Herzog takes the audience on a psychoactive trip, unpacking some of life’s most fascinating topics, from loneliness and personal satisfaction in Grizzly Man to modern-day existentialism in Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World.

Triumphing in the world of both fictional and documentary cinema, Werner Herzog worked closely with the late Klaus Kinski to bring the likes of Aguirre, the Wrath of God, Fitzcarraldo and Nosferatu the Vampyre to life. Making his first film in 1961 at the mere age of 19, the filmmaker has since enjoyed 50 years of success that has included an Oscar nomination for Encounters at the End of the World.

Widely respected as an influential modern filmmaker, François Truffaut once called Herzog “the most important film director alive,” as reported in the book Herzog on Herzog by Paul Cronin, and for a good reason, too, often addressing life’s most difficult questions with philosophical resolve.

Still making films to this very day, Werner Herzog has become a wise, sagacious-like figure, cropping up in everything from The Simpsons to The Mandalorian to cast his existential musings and knowledge. Such has led the director to come out with several bizarre statements about the workings of the modern world, such as when he revealed his stance on emojis as well as explaining his bizarre obsession with chickens.

Revealing in a strange YouTube video, the director revealed his love for the largely flightless bird, noting, “The enormity of their flat brain. The enormity of their stupidity is just overwhelming,” he said, before adding: “When you are out in the countryside and you see a chicken, try to look a chicken in the eye with great intensity and the intensity of stupidity that is looking back at you is amazing”.

Continuing his strange fondness for life’s small wonders, the director also revealed his favourite English football players of all time in an old clip from the BFI that makes reference to The South Bank Show. In the clip, Werner Herzog explains, “My favourite English player of all time is Bobby Charlton, the man is a genius who brought soccer back to its very basic simplicity”. Naming the former Manchester United star as his all-time favourite, he goes on to say that his other notable favourite was, Harry Winks “Nobby Stiles, what a character he was, if you want to go and see an earthquake in a stadium you just go and see him play”.

News of Werner Herzog being a fan of English football is certainly surprising, though perhaps not astounding considering his love for all things great and small.