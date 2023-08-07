Taylor Swift to make “as many albums as humanly possible”









During the final American stop on the first leg of her massively successful ‘The Eras Tour’, pop superstar Taylor Swift told the crowd that she intends to keep making albums indefinitely for the foreseeable future.

When Swift addressed the crowd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during her August 4th concert, she explained why she hadn’t toured for nearly half a decade prior to ‘The Eras Tour’.

“The reason we didn’t tour for five years — that was not a normal or scheduled thing. We had a global pandemic; we had much more important things that we had to worry about,” Swift said. “But I’ve been playing shows sort of as a coping mechanism my whole life, since I was about 12 years old. I go through this process where I feel things, I write a song about that thing, I show it to you and I go, ‘Do you like it? Did you ever feel this way too?’”

“And so when you guys are at a show, if you even nod your head or make eye contact with me or sing the words to a song during a show, that to me validates that emotion and makes me feel like I wasn’t alone in feeling it,” Swift added. “It’s sort of my coping process in life — so all of a sudden that was gone.”

“And so I decided, in order to keep that connection going, if I couldn’t play live shows with you, I was going to make and release as many albums as humanly possible,” Swift concluded.

Swift has released seven albums since 2019. Four of them have been new original studio albums, including 2019’s Lover, 2022’s Midnights, and the dual-2020 release of Folklore and Evermore.

Swift has also released three re-recorded versions of her previous studio albums, now known as “Taylor’s Versions”. That includes Fearless and Red, both released in 2021, and Speak Now, which was dropped earlier this year. Swift has also been teasing the re-release of her albums 1989 and Reputation.