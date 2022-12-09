Taylor Swift to make feature film directorial debut for Searchlight Pictures









The news has come in that Taylor Swift will make her feature film directorial debut in association with Searchlight Pictures. The singer-songwriter has written an original script for the project, but most of its details, including cast and plot, have been kept a secret.

However, the fact that Searchlight has landed one of the biggest names in the music industry is some feat. The studios’ presidents, David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, said in a statement, “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

Swift is no stranger to directing, though, having taken the lead on several of her music/video projects. Swift was granted two Best Direction awards this year at the VMAs for All Too Well: The Short Film (which she wrote and directed) and ‘The Man’, a feat making her the only solo musician to be awarded such recognition.

Of course, Swift is primarily known for her musical talent. As well as the recognition mentioned above, she is an 11-time Grammy winner and the only female musician to have been given an album of the year on three distinct occasions.

As for Searchlight, they have been enjoying a very successful year, having released Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunited the team of In Bruges and is expected to scoop several awards next year and The Menu by Mark Mylod.

We found The Menu a fascinating exposition on the oversaturation of choice in contemporary culture and a witty satire on the obliviousness of the global elite. Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult all delivered excellent performances in the film, of which you can read our full review here.