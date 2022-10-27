Watch Taylor Swift join Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner at London concert









Pop icon Taylor Swift caused a stir last night as she stepped onto the stage during Bon Iver’s London concert for a surprise appearance.

The American singer joined Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner to perform her hit song, ‘Exile’ at the OVO Arena, Wembley. The song is a cut from Swift’s 2020 eighth studio album, Folklore, which she recorded and produced in collaboration with Vernon and Dessner. Watch footage taken from the audience below.

Last week, Swift released her tenth studio album, Midnights, which broke records to become the first album to sell one million copies in one week since her 2017 album, Reputation.

Midnights also became Spotify’s most streamed album of all time for a single day and has had the most successful first week since Adele’s 25 racked up an impressive 3.482 million in its first week back in 2015.

According to Luminate, which provides figures for the Billboard charts, Swift managed to shift 1.2 million units after just three days of the album’s release.

Dessner also collaborated with Swift on the deluxe reissue of Midnights, titled the 3am edition. Three of the album’s seven additional songs were co-written and co-produced by The National’s frontman: ‘The Great War’, ‘High Infidelity’, and ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’. He also helped to write and produce ‘Hits Different’.

Bon Iver are currently touring Europe, with forthcoming gigs in Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, and Barcelona. They are also set to bring their trailblazing sound technology, L-Acoustics L-ISA, to the scheduled global tour stops.

“It’s the 10-year anniversary of our album release, Bon Iver, Bon Iver, but it’s also a return after quarantine and COVID lockdown,” Vernon said in a statement about focusing on the sound quality of their current tour. “We’ve gotten to be on the ground floor of something new,” he added, noting that “it’s not just two stacks of speakers in a room anymore.”

Watch the crowd-caught footage in the tweets below.

OMZG Taylor Swift comes on with Bon Iver pic.twitter.com/Ud9sE5Pgtw — Bruce Daisley (@brucedaisley) October 26, 2022

Taylor Swift just showed up at Bon Iver’s OVO arena gig to perform ‘Exile’ !!! pic.twitter.com/f4315Lt7sq — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) October 26, 2022