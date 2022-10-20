Zoë Kravitz helped write two songs on new Taylor Swift album









The latest Taylor Swift album, Midnights, is set to drop tomorrow, and fans are already pouring over every single detail that they can get their hands on. We already have the full list of song titles for the album’s tracklisting, but today we’ve also been gifted with the full writing credits for all 13 of the album’s songs.

Some of the names are ones we’ve come to expect, including co-producer Jack Antonoff and fellow singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, whose collaboration with Swift was previously announced. Swift is credited as the sole songwriter behind ‘Vigilante Shit’, following the pattern of Swift keeping one song all her own like on her previous two albums, Folklore (‘My Tears Richochet’) and Evermore (‘No Body, No Crime’). Suck on that, Damon Albarn.

But there’s another name that pops up that is surprising fans: Zoë Kravitz. Although Kravitz is probably best known today for her turn as Catwoman in the recent Robert Pattinson-helmed The Batman, Kravitz has a solid music career under her belt as well, having released two studio albums and two EPs on top of her featured appearances in songs for Drake and Janelle Monáe.

Of course, Kravitz comes from a musical family, with her father Lenny being a fairly popular singer in his own right. One of Kravitz’s first roles was as the leader of the all-female band Queens of Dogtown in the David Duchovny show Californication. Kravitz has some serious music bona fides, even if it’s not what she’s most famous for at the moment.

But how did she and Swift hit off their collaboration? Who knows – these are celebrities, after all. Is it that crazy to think of a scenario when Swift and Kravitz crossed paths? Maybe Swift really loved Kravitz’s dad’s cover of ‘American Woman’? Maybe Kravitz and Swift bonded over their on-screen portrayals of cats. However it happens to have shaken out, we partially have Zoë Kravitz to thank for the new Taylor Swift album.

Check out the full list of songwriting credits for Midnights down below.