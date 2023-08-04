Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane performs Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, and Mötley Crüe with Chevy Metal









Shane Hawkins, the son of Foo Fighter’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins, took to the stage with his father’s covers band Chevy Metal to perform some of rock and metal’s biggest hits during two of their California shows.

Shane Hawkins sat behind the drums at the band’s Newport Beach show on July 27th and Agoura Hills on 29th, contributing to covers of songs by Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Mötley Crüe, The Police, Thin Lizzy, and more over the two nights.

Sebastian Bach also joined Chevy Metal for a number of songs at the Agoura Hills concert, while other guests included Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, The Cars guitarist Elliot Easton, and John Mellencamp and John Fogerty drummer Kenny Aronoff.

Taylor Hawkins formed Chevy Metal in 2013, routinely gigging with them until his passing in 2022. His son has also previously performed with Foo Fighters, including the band’s tribute concert to Taylor Hawkins in September 2022, as well as a guest appearance recently at the band’s Boston Calling gig.

This follows Foo Fighters’ official kick-off of a run of headlining and festival shows and a recent tribute performance to the late Sinéad O’Connor with Alanis Morissette.

They provided a cover of ‘Mandinka’ from O’Connor’s 1987 debut album, The Lion and the Cobra. “We’re singing this song for a reason tonight,” Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said.

“Yes, for a beautiful woman with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who is no longer with us,” Morissette continued. “This is for her”.

The band has US dates scheduled throughout the rest of 2023 and into 2024.