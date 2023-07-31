Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette pay tribute to Sinéad O’Connor with ‘Mandinka’









At Fuji Rock 2023, Foo Fighters invited special guest Alanis Morissette on stage to perform a tribute to the late Sinéad O’Connor.

They provided a cover of ‘Mandinka’ from O’Connor’s 1987 debut album The Lion and the Cobra. “We’re singing this song for a reason tonight,” Foo frontman Dave Grohl said.

“Yes, for a beautiful woman with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who is no longer with us,” Morissette continued. “This is for her”.

The song was written by Sinéad O’Connor and explores the ethnic group primarily residing in West Africa, specifically in countries like Gambia, Senegal, and Mali. In the song, O’Connor adopts the persona of a Mandinka warrior woman, using the character to express a strong sense of self and pride in her African heritage.

The performance at Fuji Rock was just one of the many heartfelt tributes paid by the music world to O’Connor following the news of her passing.

Fall Out Boy, Queen, Kate Bush, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins, and Pink are among the musicians paying tribute to the singer, whose death was announced on July 26th, 2023.

Pink paid tribute in Ohio during the first performance of her Summer Carnival Tour. She enlisted in the help of Brandi Carlile for the performance, joining her on stage for a rendition of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.