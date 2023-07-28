Fall Out Boy cover Sinéad O’Connor hit ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’









At a recent gig in Atlanta, American pop-punk band Fall Out Boy paid tribute to the late Irish singer-songwriter and activist Sinéad O’Connor. Lead vocalist Patrick Stump performed a cover of her biggest hit, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

Fall Out Boy took to the stage at the Cellairis Amphitheatre in Lakewood, Atlanta, on Wednesday, July 26th, as part of their So Much For (Tour) Dust tour. Their set features a series of covers, including Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin” and Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train’.

The band had previously incorporated ‘Nobody Compares 2 U’ into their setlist for a show in California earlier this month and returned to the track following the news of O’Connor’s death. Stump performed a solo piano cover of O’Connor’s famous track.

O’Connor, who was 56, was found unresponsive at her home in London by the Metropolitan police and pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Since the news of her death, a number of tributes have been pouring in from the likes of Massive Attack, Russell Crowe, and Morrissey.

Massive Attack took to social media to share: “Sinéad. Devastated. How do you eulogize someone who you never knew well, but were blessed to have the honour of working with? Honestly. To bear witness to her voice, intimately in the studio. On the road every single person stopped – dropped their tools during soundcheck.”

Morrissey, on the other hand, took to his website to praise her “proud vulnerability” while criticising those who “hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you”.

Watch Patrick Stump cover ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ below.

See more Patrick Stump singing 'Nothing Compares 2 U' tonight in Atlanta.



Fall Out Boy paying tribute to Sinéad O'Connor. pic.twitter.com/ltSlodQuPU — Adam (@blountymcfly) July 27, 2023